You won’t want to miss the world’s largest, most inclusive tech and start-up event…

Dubai is at the centre of accelerating the world’s digital economies, and if you want to see why, GITEX 2022 is the place to be. Returning this year to Dubai World Trade Centre for five days from October 10 to 14, bringing together the best minds in the business for discussions, demonstrations and a deep dive into the future of tech.

Outperforming previous editions, this year’s show spans 26 halls and two million sq. ft. For context, that equates to 33 football fields. This year will see the addition of 3 new halls added to give space to the 4500 plus companies and 100,000 attendees from 170 countries ready to take you into the next digital universe.

What’s new for 2022

1,400 new exhibitors are among the global line-up of companies and start-ups showcasing ground-breaking applications in the metaverse, AI, Web 3.0, blockchain, 6G, cloud computing, fintech, and big data.

Two new events will also be launched this year: Global DevSlam, and X-VERSE. Global DevSam, the region’s largest ever coder and developer meet-up, will connect some 10,000 coders and developers from the world’s biggest tech companies, including Anaconda, AWS, Google, Instagram, Microsoft, Oracle and Red Hat.

Setting another first, X-VERSE, in partnership with Decentraland, curates one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys. A new experience into the most disruptive industry applications in the metaverse space, expect real-world case studies and virtual experiences covering everything from manufacturing and healthcare to retail and education.



GITEX Future Stars gets a rebrand

First launched in 2016, GITEX Future Stars now exists as North Star Dubai, and amplifies the important role start-ups play in advancing business in the tech space and beyond. Proudly now the world’s largest start-up evnt, there’s a new hall adding 30 per cent capacity to bring more than 800 exhibitors from 60 countries with over 600 investors into one thriving, innovative entrepreneur ecosystem.



A power-packed conference programme

More than 1,000 government ministers, global technology leaders and experts will share their perspectives on major trends across the five-day exhibition. Whether your interests lie in A.I., cloud computing, crypto, 6G, or the metaverse, there’s no better place to connect with those at the forefront of the future.

GITEX, Dubai World Trade Centre, Oct 10 to 14, from Dhs220. gitex.com