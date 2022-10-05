The gorgeous courtyard at La Ville Hotel & Suites has reopened

Sponsored: Outdoor season is back…

Believe it or not, we are now in the last quarter of 2022. While we try to get over the shock, we have one thing to look forward to – the return of the winter season which means we can start dining outdoors in Dubai once again.

La Ville Hotel & Suites has opened up the doors to the courtyard of two of its popular venues: Chival and Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen.

Chival

For a lovely dinner, be it with friends or a loved one, Chival’s lively courtyard is a great place to be over the weekend.

On Friday and Saturday evenings, you’ll have live entertainment with your dinner in the intimate courtyard setting.

On Fridays from 8pm to 11pm, your entertainment is from Bruno Fave and on Saturday, Aston Wylie. Both musicians will be there strumming their guitars bringing you the cool acoustic tunes paired with their smooth voices.

Grapeskin Grape Bar & Kitchen

Ladies, for your next venue of choice with the gal group, make your way to Grapeskin.

It’s ladies’ night on Tuesday from 4pm where pink wines will be served up as you spend your night catching up. You will also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on a special menu. The bar also serves up artisan cheese and sharing platters. Your night will be accompanied by great music in the bright open courtyard.

LookUp Rooftop Bar

With temperatures dropping, you can now head back to the hotel’s popular LookUp Rooftop Bar where you can spend the night soaking in the fresh air and the glistening Dubai skyline.

Guests will pay Dhs200 per person with Dhs100 redeemable on food and beverages. As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, enjoy a specially crafted pink cocktail for Dhs50 and part of the proceeds will go to Al Jalila Foundation to help in cancer research.

For reservations, call the team on 04 403 3111.

La Ville Hotel & Suites, Al Wasl, City Walk, Tel:(0)4 403 3111, livelaville.com