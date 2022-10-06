Sponsored: What a way to spend your Tuesday…

A new ladies’ day deal has launched at February 30, and it’s definitely worth calling in ‘sick’ for next Tuesday. Found on Palm Jumeirah’s thriving West Beach, February 30 is abuzz with energy for those looking for an uplifting day to night experience.

Running every Tuesday, the new offer invites ladies to enjoy four hours of unlimited house beverages including selected wine, spirits, and cocktails for Dhs199. Soak up the sun and take in the incredible vibes between 12pm and 4pm on the shores of Dubai’s hottest landmark.

Whether celebrating something special, or just making the most of the winter sun, February 30 needs to be on your must-visit list ahead of the new season. And what could be better than spending a day at the super cool beach club, chilling with your feet in the sand, with a cold drink in hand while catching up with your girls for just Dhs199?

With beautiful views of the Dubai Marina skyline, Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai, you’re in prime position for an unforgettable day out. When you get hungry, a memorable menu curated by Chef Reif Othman, including dishes such as nigiri, sashimi and uramaki rolls, seafood and raw dishes, tacos, and burgers, as well as pasta and risotto.

Make sure to book your spot in advance by calling (0)4 244 7200, WhatsApp (0)50 716 0030, or email reservation@february30dubai.com.

February 30, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. february30dubai.com