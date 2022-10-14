Pass the popcorn…

Cinephiles assemble! The weather is finally cooler enough to catch a flick alfresco, with two of Dubai’s top outdoor cinemas reopening their doors next week. From Wednesday October 19, Vox Cinemas’ open-air locations at The Galleria Mall, Jumeirah and Aloft Dubai Creek will be bringing movie magic back outdoors.

At both cinemas, there are a range of seat options whether you’re cosying up on a plush couch for a romantic movie under the stars with your significant other, or gathering your bravest mates for the latest scare fest in a moonlit setting. Both outdoor cinemas are equipped with the best visual technology and surround sound for a fully immersive and exhilarating big-screen experience.

Tickets and prices for Vox Outdoor at The Galleria Mall

Guests can choose from an oversized bean bag, single seats or upgrade to the VIP experience and stretch out on a cabana.

The standard package is Dhs137 for one Sunday to Wednesday and Dhs158 from Thursday to Saturday. It includes a ticket and your choice of either nachos or a hot dog, salt or caramel popcorn, a soft drink, a bottle of water and a box of Monkey cookies.

The VIP Cabana for two will cost you Dhs316 Sunday to Wednesday and Dhs368 Thursday to Saturday. It includes a two-person VIP cabana along with the food and beverage options mentioned above for both people.

For little ones, it’s Dhs90 and a choice of salt or caramel popcorn, fresh juice and a box of Monkey cookies.

There are also waiters around, so guests can relax and order their food and beverages from the comfort of their seats.

Tickets and prices for Vox Outdoor at Aloft Dubai Creek

VOX Cinemas also provides an outdoor movie experience on the rooftop of Aloft Dubai Creek which takes place in a comfortable air-conditioned, outdoor lounge-style setting. The outdoor cinema here at Aloft Dubai Creek is strictly for guests above the age of 21 and it is fully licensed, meaning you can enjoy a glass of wine while you watch your movie.

For your snacks, the menu is packed with sweet and savoury items including burgers, pizza, salads and desserts which can be ordered from the comfort of your seat.

Pick from single seats for Dhs65 or double plush-style seatings for Dhs130 (for two tickets).

Book now at uae.voxcinemas.com