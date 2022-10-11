Sponsored: Maiden Shanghai’s alfresco terrace is back…

It’s arguably one of the coolest terraces in town with panoramic city views, a lively soundtrack and a roster of epic social events. And now the cooler weather is back, so is the stunning Maiden Shanghai Terrace for a season that’s set to be bigger and better than ever before.

Just in time for the perfect winter weather and those signature only-in-Dubai, sorbet sunsets, Maiden Shanghai’s terrace is a stunning spot for some of the city’s most sought-after Marina views. Spectacularly backdropped by the Insta-worthy skyline, few sunsets are as legendary as the ones at Maiden Shanghai, where guests can say goodbye to the day by sipping on expertly crafted cocktails and grazing on gourmet Chinese cuisine. There’s also shisha service available, priced from Dhs200.

Welcoming guests to enjoy tasty alfresco dinners curated by chef Bing Luo, lively ladies’ nights and the ultimate brunch party to see and be seen, this is one spot you won’t want to miss this season. A place to meet and mingle and see and be seen, this celeb hotspot is the ultimate address from day to night into early hours.

For an unforgettable dinner for your nearest and dearest, book one of the two private dining rooms, which each come with their own terrace perfect for a special occasion.

Alongside the a la carte dinner service, there’s some top events party people won’t want to miss.Ladies’ night happens on Wednesdays, with the Crazy Rich Ladies Night running from 7pm, priced from Dhs200 including three drinks and a set menu of tasty signature Chinese dishes.

The Naughty Noodles brunch happens every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, with unlimited Chinese food and free-flowing drinks priced from Dhs450. Post-brunch you can enjoy three extra drinks between 4pm and 7pm for Dhs100, backdropped by incredible views of the city and all the best tunes.

For those looking to sing their hearts out, Maiden Shanghai is home to an exclusive

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, 5pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com