Sponsored: Lezzet has landed at Dubai Hills Mall…

We know that working your way around Dubai Hills Mall can be hungry work, so if you’re heading out on a shopping spree, you’ll be thrilled to hear that Lezzet Turkish Restaurant has landed at Dubai Hills Mall.

This moden Turkish restaurant promises the ultimate Turkish dining experience, inspired by traditional Ottoman aesthetics and brought into 2022 with suitably stylish splendour. Lezzet features Insta-worthy decor, from its artistic tiles, verdant accents and palette of deep oranges and dark woods.

The menu is just as delectable for your feed as it is for your taste buds, with an array of dishes that span the Anatolian peninsula. For the early risers, a Turkish breakfast spread is a must try, priced at Dhs99 for two and paired with unlimited Turkish tea. Afternoon lunches come with the option to try hot and cold starters, delectable oven, steak and grill items, plus a variety of classic Turkish desserts. For the ultimate Instagram experience, ask for the chef’s signature dish.

Every plate uses authentic ingredients with inventive twists put together by the expertly trained Turkish chefs.

Lezzet’s newest opening compliments the existing flagship in Al Khawaneej Walk, where guests feel instantly at home thanks to a relaxed feeling, scenic setting and tasty, affordable Turkish culinary delights.

Lezzet Turkish Restaurant, Dubai Hills Mall, 9am to 1am daily. Tel: (056) 506 5545, @lezzetdubaihills