Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island has put together a Sunday itinerary that we feel builds a claim of potentially being the very best way to round off your Abu Dhabi weekend.

The inaugural bash is on October 16, and will then be available every Sunday between midday and 4pm, right up until the end of December 2022.

To demonstrate to you, the jury, just how much of a spectacular deal this truly is — we’d like to enter into evidence the inclusions of Capila Pool Bar & Grill, Sunday pool day. We’re sure you’ll see that this really is, an open and shut case.

Pooled resources

We’re in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s ‘great outdoors’ season now — sunny days and those perfect Goldilocks ‘just right’ temperatures. And days spent lazing around the pool are one of our favourite ways of celebrating this weather that is unquestionably, the envy of the world.

The five-star Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Capila pool complex is as aesthetically alluring as it is packed with the finest sort of family-friendly facilities. So whether you intend to spend your day luxuriating on loungers, topping up your tan from cooling crystal clear shallows, sipping on cocktails and smoothies, or just splashing about with your little ones — you really can live out your best life, whatever that looks like to you.

A brunch by any other name

Whilst not technically labled as a brunch — the Capila Pool Bar & Grill pool day package offers many of the same benefits in addition to pool access.

There’s the food — centres around a Latin American theme, perfect for sharing, with a live taceras station, deeply flavourful ceviches, and an absolutely fuego selection of anticuchos flame grilled to perfection at the poolside barbecue.

There are two drink package options, the one for all of the above along with four hours of soft beverages is just Dhs210. Adults looking to make a day of it, can opt for the house beverage inclusion – which totals in at Dhs295.

It’s not just the standard beer and wine round up that’s included in the grown up drink collection either. You’ll be invited to raises glasses of frozen classic cocktails, rosé frozé, signature cocktails and a range of zero per cent mocktails.

On dry land

And if by some chance you manage to drag yourself out of the pool — you’ll be greeted by live entertainment and some incredibly fun activities, including ping-pong, Jenga, and the opportunity to play out your own miniature tournament on the foosball table. Team Red FTW.

Kids go free

Say it again. Those three little words mean so much to parents and here at Capila. kids all the way up to the age of 12 can get gratis access to the day’s event when accompanied by paying adults. What’s more — they’ll also get access to the awesome kid’s club, so mum and dad can make the most of their day too.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Sunday midday to 4pm, soft Dhs210 house Dhs295, kids go free. Tel: (02) 208 6888, @hiltonabudhabiyasisland

Images: Provided