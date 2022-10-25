With appearances from Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Max-D…

One of motorsport’s most exhilarating, preposterously-sized, gargantuanly visceral, petrol driven extravaganzas is locked in and scheduled to spin rubber in Abu Dhabi in 2023.

The stunning-stunts and fantastical automobile mayhem of Monster Jam will be heading to Yas Island’s Etihad Arena for a May 13 and 14 double date tour next year as part of the event’s global 30th anniversary victory lap.

Fans of all ages will be able to catch the gravity-defying, 110kph, six-ton, big-wheel escapades of legendary circuit veterans — Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Max-D (though the full and fina line-up is still TBC). Tickets are available via the etihadarena.ae and prices start at just Dhs135, with pit party access available for an additional Dhs50 and VIP packages from Dhs645.

These dates will be the first time Monster Jam has flaunted its off-road razzle dazzle in the UAE since 2013. If you’ve not experienced a Monster Jam before it’s difficult to conceive of these colossal chrome beasts performing tricks such as back flips, donuts and wheelies. These daring acts of brazen extremity-pushing are all in the name of impressing you — the spectator — who, via your smart phone, is in charge of allocating scores and awe, ultimately deciding the league table of monster machines.

Talking about the announcement, HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, the Director General of Tourism for DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Monster Jam means full-on, high-octane excitement for fans of all-action motorsports and families looking for an adrenaline-fueled experience.”

“This is world-class, pure thrills entertainment and the perfect complement to our action-packed calendar and the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. We look forward to welcoming Monster Jam fans from near and far – and invite everyone to enjoy all the exciting, inspiring and much-needed restorative experiences that Abu Dhabi has to offer.”

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, May 13 and 14, 2023. Ticket prices from Dhs135, etihadarena.ae

