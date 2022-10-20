What’s the most expensive truffle you ever sold?

In November 2018 I sold a giant white truffle, which weighed 1.006kg to Roberto’s in DIFC. It was the most expensive truffle ever sold in the UAE. It was a Tuber Magnatum Pico truffle – one of the rarest types in the world and has an approximate value of Dhs187,000.

What’s the most random dish you’ve added truffle to?

I add truffles to almost everything, but the most random dish is grilled cheese. Truffles are usually shaved extremely thinly over a variety of dishes, like pasta, pizza, risotto or shaved over eggs.

What’s been your biggest achievement so far?

To come to the UAE without knowing anyone, and in just 10 years to be known in the industry and to see my face on TV shows such as BBC’s Inside Dubai makes me super happy. But the biggest achievement for me is to see my truffles on the menus of the most iconic restaurants and being invited to eat there is fantastic, especially as, until recently, I couldn’t even afford to eat in these venues.

Do you think that Dubai will be your forever home?

Yes, I am very happy here. We bought our own home, and with the recent Golden Visa programme, I can now see Dubai as a place where I can retire as well. It’s a forever home at least from October to June each year.

@trufflemandubai