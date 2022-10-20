Kutaisi City Centre

As with many cities, the centre is one that needs exploring and here in Kutaisi, all you need is half a day (or a few hours if you’re short on time). Begin at the ornamental Colchis Fountain in Tsentraluri Moedani Square. Found in the heart of the city, the multi-level fountain is adorned with replicas of the ancient gold jewellery discovered at the nearby archaeological site of Vani. The fountain is illuminated every evening, so pay a visit during your post-dinner stroll to really see it come to life.

For culture vultures, head to the Meskhishvili Theatre – one of the oldest theatres in Georgia. It was built in 1861 and is named after one of Georgia’s best-known theatrical figures. The huge stage can host up to 830 spectators. Next, head over to Kutaisi Park (also called Park of Love) to escape the noise and check out some sculptures and monuments, as well as a view Kutaisi City Hall. Close by is White Bridge, which crosses over River Roni. Kutaisi is a city of bridges, and this particular footbridge is said to be one of the most beautiful.

Through the glass floor, sneak a peek at some of Rioni River’s white stones, before soaking in the old city views on either side and snap a souvenir photo with the Picasso Boy sculpture.