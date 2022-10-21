Sponsored: Embrace campaign reminds women across the Emirates to avail free breast cancer screenings…

October is breast cancer awareness month, and it’s an important reminder for you and the ladies in your life to get checked. Through a partnership between the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC) and MSD GCC, a leading biopharmaceutical company and food delivery app Deliveroo, the awareness message is being magnified to people living in the UAE.

With the ‘Embrace’ campaign, you might notice that your Deliveroo rider when delivering your morning coffee or al desko lunch is now wearing a pink uniform, as a reminder that this is breast cancer awareness month. By scanning a QR code provided through the app, you can also expect to receive information on where to get free screenings at centres across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The free breast cancer screenings are happening at multiple centers in Abu Dhabi including Abu Dhabi Health Services-SEHA, Mubadala Investment Company, NMC Health Care, Mediclinic Middle East, as well as Burjeel group in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)’s Pink Caravan.

Upcoming screenings will see the signature Pink Caravan driving to locations around the UAE, including Sharjah Mega Mall on October 29. In Dubai, you can get your free clinical breast examinations and free Mammogram (for all women aged 40 and over) at Pink Caravan clinics at Raw Coffee on October 23, Museum of the Future on October 28, Dubai Digital Park on October 30 and City Walk on October 31.

Early detection of breast cancer is critical, and women over the age of 40 are advised to conduct mammograms every two years as per the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center directive. The symptoms to look out for include lumps, under arm selling, pain in the breast and nipple and changes in size.

Find out more at linktr.ee/PinkCaravan and @MSDGCC.