With return flights from less than Dhs750…

Ultra Low cost and the Maldives are two terms not commonly seen in the same sentence together, unless one or both of them are preceded by the word ‘not’.

That is changing this week though as Wizz Air Abu Dhabi – those sky transport wizards of exceptional value — have launched flights to the aspirational travel hub of Male the Maldivian capital.

Effective from October 4, there are four flight departures each week from Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) with slots on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Flights are on sale now and one way fares are priced from Dhs319.

What’s On in the Maldives

At this point we normally drop a bit of a travel guide for inspiration on what to do after you land in the new route destinations. But you probably don’t need us to tell you what to do in the Maldives. It will massively depend on the atoll and resort you visit too, as you’re unlikely to spend much time outside it.

What might be helpful though, is to suggest a couple of the better ‘value for money hotels’ out there. You can currently get some brilliant deals for Meeru Island — which also has a better-than-most range of facilities to get involved with; Sun Island; Kandima Maldives; and Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa also often feature in the ‘best for affordable luxur’ lists.

Salam Kuwait

Wizz Air also announced that from October 30, it will be launching a daily service to Kuwait. Flights are on sale now from Dhs99.

Have a safe flight

The airline has one of the youngest fleets in the air, with four state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo planes, offering low fuel burns, low emissions and a low noise.

