The rolling green hills of Yas Acres Golf & Country Club marked a noticeable and immediate improvement to the UAE’s already impressive high-end golfing score card, when they were added earlier this year.

But there’s as much to get excited about at the Country Club as there is on the course, with a comprehensive collection of top-tier family-friendly facilities and attractions. And to show off just how above par the good time credentials at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club truly are, they’re throwing a four day festival of fun, free sports clinics and huge discounts on dining.

It’s teeing off on Thursday, October 20 and makes a final approach shot on Sunday, October 23, 2022 and there’s an open invite for you to come on down and frolic on the fairways.

Thursday, October 20

On the first day of the festival you’ll be able to learn the basics of the sporting phenomenon that has taken the capital by storm over the past year, padel. You and your racket making crew can take part in complimentary padel clinics facilitated by RRA Padel, between 5pm and 8pm.

There’s also an opportunity to get involved with discounts on piping hot al forno (from the oven) classics at Roots restaurant from 9am to 10pm. Dishes start at just Dhs49.

Friday, October 21

There’s another day of al forno fare at Roots (9am to 10pm) bolstered by the interactive entertainment of a kids art and crafts corner (5pm to 7pm).

Next up, the inaugural Yas Acres Grill House — a brunch style grill grazing session, sharing set menu dinner with a welcome drink and choice of beverage packages. The soft drink option is Dhs240, house is Dhs490 – with high demand, advance bookings are strongly recommended.

Saturday, October 22

The main event. Once again Roots is dishing up Italian culinary excellence from just Dhs49.

There’s a craft market featuring sought-after artisanal nick-knacks between 11am and 8pm.

Saturday is also Ladies Pink Golf Day starting at 9am and charged at Dhs200 — which includes a welcome beverage on arrival (bucks fizz, prosecco, tea or coffee with pastries). Show off your club swinging flair with a pairs golf event offering prizes from Ping and Titleist. And after the golfing action there are sharing platters and bubbles for the most luxurious sort of wind down.

Make sure you pack a spare pair of swimmers (in case you get a whole in one) because there’s a full day of family pool fun here too. It’s free entry for kids below 12 (adults are just Dhs50), and from 3pm enjoy the sounds of a live DJ.

More family-focused entertainment comes in the form of free swim, gymnastic and football clinics for the little ones.

Hungry for more? You can get a 50 per cent discount on dining at Acres Grill House, The Black Room and Roots between 7pm and 9pm. Advance bookings are required.

Sunday, October 23

The packed schedule doesn’t take its foot off the pedal for the back nine. Sunday’s events were designed to finish the round in spectacular fashion.

This is the day of the Festival of Golf, going down between 9am and 5pm. It includes:

Par 3 Challenge, 9am-midday

Long Drive Challenge, midday to 2pm. The Prize?: Win a Titleist TSR Driver (Men’s, Ladies’ and Juniors’)

Free Beginners Golf Clinics, 2pm to 5pm.

Nearest to the Pin Challenge, also 2pm to 5pm. Prize: Win an SM9 Wedge (Men’s, Ladies’ and Juniors’)

Putting Challenge, 2pm to 5pm. Prize: Win a Scotty Cameron Putter (Men’s, Ladies’ and Juniors’)

And then there’s brunch. A big brunch. The Acres Big Brunch with Live Music and Kids Entertainment, in fact. It takes place between 12.30pm and 3.30pm and offers a house beverage package for Dhs250, and house for Dhs350.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, Yas Island. Tel: (02) 404 3004, viyagolf.com/weekender

Images: Provided