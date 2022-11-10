From family-friendly feasts to Michelin-starred set menus…

Looking for a brand new brunch to check out in Dubai? Whether a family-friendly affair, a foodie feast or a gourmet buffet brunch, here’s 10 brilliant new brunches to try in Dubai.

Saturday

Anantara Downtown

The brand-new Street Art Brunch at Anantara Downtown adds a splash of colour to the Downtown address. Running from 1pm to 4pm at Nine7One Courtyard every Saturday, guests are invited on a culinary exploration of street food buffet across the world in a setting where eye-catching art is a wonderful accompaniment to the variety of dishes on offer. Designed to evoke memories of bustling markets in India, Japan and Mexico, a fusion of flavours is on offer that includes lamp empanadas from the maggi counter, blue crabs and Argentinian prawns on ice or fresh vongole from the pasta station. For some family-friendly fun, face painting and a balloon artists make their way around the lush courtyard, while DJ Yana entertains the adults.

Nine7One Courtyard, Anantara Downtown, Business Bay, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 444 1407, anantara.com/downtown-dubai

Inti

Lost Tales is a brand new brunch brand from Secret Parties, and it takes place at the stunning rooftop restaurant, Inti, every Saturday. The three-hour brunch package runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on the 23rd floor rooftop hotspot, where guests can tuck into a four-course sharing menu of Peruvian delights and free-flowing drinks. Secret Parties will be bringing their renowned entertainment – including drummers, dancers and special guests – alongside deep house and electro-tribal sounds every afternoon while guests soak up the stunning views. After brunch, the after-party takes place until 6.30pm so you can enjoy the glorious Downtown sunset.

Inti, The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Saturdays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs625 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 570 7210, secret-parties.com

London Social at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai’s London Social brunch is renowned among the big buffet brunches in Dubai as one of the city’s most lavish spreads. Occupying the Ain Dubai-facing lawn at Caravan, it’s had a glow-up for the 2022 season and has returned as London Social Brunch 2.0. New additions include an ‘Oyster Man’, responsible for dishing out the freshest Dibba Bay sucks, and a live band playing all the big British hits and a new drinks bar. From the live cooking stations, expect the return of all your favourites, including fragrant curries, traditional roasts, flavorsome dim sum and a variety of desserts all designed to take you across London’s diverse culinary landscape.

London Social 2.0, Caravan, The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs695 premium, 50 per cent off for children aged 6 to 12, free for aged 5 and under. Tel: (0)4 318 6150, ritzcarlton.com/Dubai

Papa Dubai

Be More Than Events have teamed up with Habtoor City’s Papa Dubai, for a brand new brunch, Destination Brunch. This party brunch takes place across Papa’s village-like collection of nine bars, and takes you around the world with its array of drinks and dining options. Tuck into a range of cuisines that take you from Europe to Asia and South America, and wash it down with drinks from the Champagne bar, rum and pisco corner or the Mezcal corner. As you might expect, there’s plenty of live entertainment from resident DJs, disco dancers on roller skates and more surprises. Taking place at the later time of 2pm, this new brunch is for those that like a Saturday lie-in. Want to keep the party going? The after-party continues straight after brunch, with five drinks priced at Dhs175 until 9pm.

Destination Brunch, Papa Dubai, V Hotel Dubai, Habtoor City, 2pm to 5.30pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 premium, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)58 591 6268, destinationbrunchdxb.com

Shangri-La Dubai

A magical family-friendly afternoon awaits at Shangri-La Dubai’s Dunes Café every Saturday afternoon. Adopting a fairytale theme, step into a wonderland of fun that pairs an international banquet with live entertainment to leave little ones in awe. Running from 1pm to 4.30pm, while adults fill their boots with fresh seafood, tasty tapas and live stations of beef Wellington and roast lamb, young brunchers can enjoy circus acts, singers and magicians before taking centre stage for a talent show of their own.

Dunes Cafe, Shangri-La Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs499 house, Dhs599 prosecco, Dhs150 teens, free fur under 11s. Tel: (0)4 405 2703, shangri-la.com

Sucre

Saturdays at Sucre is a brand new brunch taking over the stunning South American hotspot in DIFC every Saturday afternoon. Escape to Argentina for three-and-a-half hours, where the beautiful interiors, impressive menu and dazzling entertainment bring Buenos Aires to life. Foodies will love the set menu, which has been devised by renowned Argentinian Chef Fernando Trocca. Sharing starters include seabass carpaccio and spiced lamb tacos, followed by an a la carte choice of main with options like moreish short ribs with black garlic aoili or glazed Chilean seabass. For dessert, make your way to the dessert table where the talented pastry team bring their creations to life. It’s all paired with Sangri punch, negroni’s and gin basil, plus a selection of sommelier’s wine. Bringing the sounds of Buenos Aires to Dubai, expect live DJ and percussion performances Sucre style.

Sucre Dubai, Gate Village 5, DIFC, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs370 soft, Dhs440 house, Dhs590 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 340 0829, sucredubai.com

Tasca

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai’s rooftop, Michelin Star restaurant, Tasca, presents a flight through fine Portuguese flavours every Saturday afternoon. This upscale brunch let’s the food do the talking, although paired with stunning sea views and live music, it’s an all-box-ticking way to spend an afternoon. Curated by chef José Avillez, the Michelin-starred, five-course menu introduces diners to José Avillez’s culinary expressivity, with select dishes handpicked from the chef’s celebrated Lisbon-based restaurants including his infamous tuna tartar cones alongside the apple margarita and tempura cod cakes. A homage to the Portuguese coastline, regional delicacies include fresh seafood especially flown in from the Atlantic Sea.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 777 2231, mandarinoriental.com

Sunday

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay has a brand new Sunday brunch, and it’s launching this weekend. Taking place from 1pm to 5pm, Koko Loco Brunch promises a four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun at. On the menu, hot and cold appetisers include freshly shucked oysters, Norwegian salmon tartare and Hoisin pulled duck lettuce cups; a variety of main course options such as the Mediterranean sea bream fillet and Indonesian Nasi Goreng; along with desserts like a Kokonut lemongrass basque cheesecake. It’s served up alongside a live DJ set, live music artists and lots of sunshine.

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Sundays, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550. Tel: (0)4 5723444, kokobay.co

Mayabay

At relatively new Monaco import Mayabay – located at the far side of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon – chef Shane MacNeil has designed an extensive Asian-influenced Sunday brunch menu that’s both elegant and bountiful. Here’s the general gist: guests are welcome to choose one soup from a selection of three; three appetisers each, and two mains and sides each. Oh, and there’s unlimited sushi and sashimi, and unlimited dim sum. In short, it’s a feast fit for an emperor, and his entire family. Mix and match menu items to your heart’s desire, and enjoy one of two Asian-inspired cocktails or sake to wash it all down.

Mayabay, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun noon to 3.30pm, Dhs395 with soft drinks, Dhs550 with house drinks and sake, Dhs750 with bubbly. Tel: (04) 275 2500, mayabayrestaurant.com

Topgolf

Finish the weekend strong and swing into Sunday with the Sunday Funday Brunch at Topgolf Dubai. An interactive Sunday brunch, you’ll enjoy two hours of classic Topgolf gameplay, a three-course set shareable menu of comfort dishes and unlimited beverages. There’s soft, house and junior packages available, although you’ll need at least four people per booking. It takes place at the earlier time of 11am, with two-hour or three-hour packages available until 2pm.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, 11am to 2pm, two-hour packages, Sundays, Dhs200 soft for two hours, Dhs300 soft for three hours, Dhs350 house for two hours, Dhs525 house for three hours. Tel: (0)4 371 9999 topgolfdubai.ae