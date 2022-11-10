There’s a lot of love in this emirate…

Today is UAE Flag Day which means there’s even more than the standard, dizzyingly intense level of national pride floating around our systems at the moment. And it makes us want to celebrate. Hard. If you’re on that same festive tip, these are just some of the best ways to wave your metaphorical (as well as quite literal) flag in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, November 4

Short Circuit

This Aussie-born cult fitness brand has a reputation for fierce but fair workouts, with dramatic conditioning results. The classes combine a mixture of HIIT sessions, functional training (which is where the ‘F’ comes from in the name), circuit training and a cool-down period where you lock your trainer in the eyes and mouth obscenities at them. Though that last part is entirely optional. Each 45 minute class is designed to burn fat, build muscle, improve functional form, and to torch up to 1,000 calories. There’s no doubt that this outfit changes lives, it physically vibrates with positivity and community, it gets results fast and comes with a three-day free trial.

Zayed Sports City, Main Football Stadium, Dhs105 per class, unlimited month pass for Dhs1,100, discounts for multi-month purchases. Tel: (056) 332 3113, F45_training_zayedsportscity

Breaking Bollywood

This Friday, masters of the Desi beat remix DJ Aqeel and DJ Akhtar will be dropping their signature Mumbai mash-up fire on the dancefloor at Crowne Plaza Yas Island. The entrance fee is Dhs149 but includes three house drinks.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, from 8pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (02) 656 3000, @crowneplazayasisland

Saturday, November 5

Greece lightning

Off the back of their incredibly successful Friday night brunch, Mykonos has is launching a brand new Saturday event, starting this weekend. The Greek Seafood Brunch invites you to feast on the fruits of the ocean. Fresh from the catch, the expert chefs of Mykonos’ kitchen team will dress, prepare and grill to perfection a wide range of fish and fruit de mer.

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)50 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi

Park ‘n’ pop(corn)

Yas Movies in the Park is returning for a very special 2022 edition, taking place this weekend, at Yas Links golf course and as always you’ll be able to watch the films for free, but you do need to secure your tickets by registering in advance. Three movies are scheduled each day along with a whole carnival of side show fun stuff to get involved with including arcade games and dining experiences.

On Saturday November 5, at 5.30pm the first showing of the day will be the, fun film fact, (loosely) Hamlet inspired animated 1994 classic — The Lion King. The second Saturday showing is at 7,30pm, a special live performance enhanced showing of Footloose. The final film for the opening night will be Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark at 9.30pm.

Opening the schedule for the Sunday session is Disney’s The Little Mermaid at 5.30pm. The 7.30 billing is sci-fi comedy classic, Back to the Future. And at 9.30pm, yipeekayay, Yas Movies is welcoming you to the closing party pal — with a showing of everyone’s Christmas heist movie, Die Hard.

The Director’s Cut

The WB Abu Dhabi’s steakhouse, The Director’s Club has just launched a brand new brunch. Alongside the drinks and live entertainment, you can expect sharing starters such as beef tartare, burrata, truffle mac and cheese croquettes, old bay prawn po’ boys and oysters Rockefeller. Mains include chargrilled tomahawk steak, josper-grilled flank steak, chargrilled chicken diavola, chipotle-BBQ braised lamb shank, whole roasted seabass, smoked beef brisket, vegan/vegetarian options, grilled jumbo prawns or The Director’s Club Wagyu rib-eye. Dessert options centre around New York cheesecake, key lime pie and s’mores. There’s also an after party at the hotel’s stunning rooftop lounge, The Overlook (with drinks packages from Dhs99)

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, every Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs375 house, and Dhs475 for bubbles. Te;: (02) 815 0000,

Believe the HYPE

Taking place this Saturday November 5, the inaugural HYPE Festival — a full day-and-night electric groove extravaganza — lands in the breezy Palm Garden of W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. The future sounds experiences features a trio of truly talented global-circuit headliners, each preeminent in their own EDM grooves — with Claptone, Joris Voorn, Mambo Brothers booked in and committed to raining HYPE fire on the capital. Access to this alfresco fiesta is priced from just Dhs195, with the last remaining tickets, tables and VIP packages still currently available via the abu-dhabi.platinumlist.net website. But you’ll need to be quick, we’re on to the last round of tickets. There is another way to pave your way to the rave. Those heading to the glorious B.I.G. (brunch in Garage) this Saturday November 5 (1pm to 4pm), to take part in a gastronomic galavant through multiple cuisines and theatrical hedonistic scenes, will automatically unlock access to a day pass for HYPE Festival. The soft package for which is Dhs400, and for the house (because my house is your house, and your house is my house) package is available at Dhs500.

HYPE Festival, W Abu Dhabi — Yas Island, Saturday November 5, from Dhs195. Tel: (050) 642 0893. platinumlist.net

Sunday, November 6

The first rule of jazz club

A Yas Bay Waterfront x jazz music collaboration just seems like such an obvious, natural partnership — it’s a wonder it’s never been done before. Although in all fairness, it’s still not even a year old and some of Paradiso’s contribution to the entertainment output do occasionally dip their foot into jazzy territory. And from Friday, November 4 all the way up to November 27 (ending just before the big National Day celebrations) — the locale’s full dizzying potential of jazz energy will be realised in stunning stereo sound, with a heavy schedule of performances, as part of ‘Jazz by the Bay’. Every weekend between 5pm and 11pm diners enjoying great food in the great outdoors will also be served a side of sax, improvised chordal peacoking, syncopated beats, soulful singers and dance expositions. Nice.

The big green

Jubail Mangrove Park offers visitors the opportunity to explore one of this region’s most fascinating natural habitats. Found nestled away on a quiet outcrop of Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi — the mangrove park became an instant hit with locals, residents and tourists. It features a meandering 2.3km boardwalk and sits in close proximity to the city. There are plenty of ways to explore this fascinating ecosystem including boardwalk meditation sessions (Dhs120) ranger-led, guided boardwalk (from Dhs50), kayak (Dhs100), and e-dragon boat tours (from Dhs80) of the mangroves.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, 8am to 7.30pm daily, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (05) 63032423. park.jubailisland.ae

It takes a Village to raise a stein

Outdoor Abu Dhabi venues rarely come with the level of legacy and legend as the one at The Village, Le Meridien and this huge space is getting a massive Munich market-style makeover for Oktoberfest. Inside you’ll find a bustling network of stalls serving German dishes, a huge selection of brews and hops, and enticing you with exciting games (fingers crossed for ‘pin the gristle on the schnitzel).

Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area Abu Dhabi, October 28 to November 6 daily 5pm to midnight. @lemeridienabudhabi

Rosé tinted glasses

LPM’s La Vie En Rosé brunch takes place on Sunday— after trying it, we can confirm it’s *chef’s kiss* magnifique. The restaurant flies the flag of French fine dining, trading in that famously no-nonsense, no-pretense, let-the-food-do-the-talking, Parisian accent. What can we expect on the plate? LPM burrata with tomatoes & basil and snails with garlic butter to start. Grilled sirloin steak; roast baby chicken marinated in lemon; sea bream fillet with pistou and peppers; and pumpkin risotto for mains. Your dessert highlights include warm chocolate mousse with malt ice cream, vanilla crème brulée or LPM’s celebrated cheesecake. Non, je ne regrette rien.

LPM, Al Maryah Island, Sun — select three hours between midday to 4.30pm, two pax minimum, soft Dhs375, premium pink grape package Dhs450, premium sparkling pink grape Dhs575. Tel: (02) 692 9600, lpmrestaurants.com

Images: Getty/Provided