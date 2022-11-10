10 things to look forward to in Dubai this December

New openings, big gig and lots of Christmas cheer…

With December nearly upon us, you might be wondering how to spend the final month of the year in Dubai. Luckily for you, there’s endless events on, from winter wonderlands to huge music stars.

Here’s 10 things to look forward to in Dubai this Christmas.

December 1 to 25: Have a white Christmas at Ski Dubai

In classic Dubai fashion, you are able to have a white Christmas in the middle of the desert. Experience your own little winter wonderland at Ski Dubai from December 1 to 25. You can visit Santa in his grotto from 12pm to 2.30pm, 3.30 to 6pm and from 7pm to 9pm. You will also be able to enjoy a free hot chocolate on the snowy slopes. Check out the experiences and prices here.

Ski Dubai, Emirates Mall, 12pm until 9pm, Dec 1 to 25. from Dhs125. Tel: (0)6 005 9905, skidxb.com

December 1, 9 and 23: Racing returns to Meydan

The horse racing season is in full swing, with three dates for your diary this December. Head to Meydan on December 1, 9 and 23 and pick from packages for general admission, granting you access to the outdoor grandstand with prime views of the parade ring; dining experience, with four hospitality packages available; and the VIP private suites

Meydan Racecourse, Meydan, Dec 1, 9, and 23, tickets from Dhs2. dubairacingclub.com

December 9 to 11: The heart and Sole returns to D3

After a three-year hiatus, Sole DXB returns this month for a three-day culture and lifestyle festival, taking place from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11. Headlining the Saturday, Brit rapper Central Cee known for hits like Doja and Loading will perform his first headline show in Dubai. R&B singer, Jorja Smith takes the headline spot on the Sunday, you’ll recognise her hits like Blue Lights, Be Honest, and On My Mind. In collaboration with visionary Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj, the festival is built on four pillars: music, fashion, visual arts, and sports. Celebrating Arab excellence, the festival will feature a stellar lineup of musicians, artists, designers, speakers, and athletes from the UAE, Kuwait, KSA, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt, Sudan, Somalia, Morocco, Algeria, and more.

Sole DXB, Dubai Design District, Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, @soledxb / tickets.virginmegastore.me December date TBC: Check-in to a desert glamping retreat Iconic music festival Tomorrowland is hitting Dubai – but not as you know it. The renowned festival is set to open Terra Solis in the Dubai desert, a first-of-its-kind destination inspired by the hedonistic party festival. Set to open in December 2022, Terra Solis will bring a vibrant pool scene, incredible dining, and a trio of unique glamping experiences to Dubai Heritage Vision. The sprawling desert chic oasis is set over 371,000 square metres with guests able to choose between three accommodation options, all named after stars, meteor showers and constellations. The 48 Polaris bell tents are spacious tents all beautifully decorated, while a collection of 20 Perseid lodges combine comfort and style. Then there are the six Orion pool lodges, each featuring a private pool and a large private outdoor cabana & terrace, for a real VIP experience. Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Dubai Desert, opens December 2022, from Dhs500. terrasolisdubai.com

December 10: Santa Run at Dubai Festival City

The Santa Run returns to Dubai Festival City this December so you can get your steps in before the weeks of endless eating and drinking begin. There are three different distances: 1km, 2.5km and 5km, with prizes for the best costumes, so geat creative Santas. Registration is Dhs125.

Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Dec 10 from 7am, Dhs125, raceme.ae

From December 15: Shop till you drop at Dubai Shopping Festival

The annual, city-wide shopping spectacular returns for 46 days of entertainment, concerts, and unbeatable deals on shopping, staycations and restaurants. Welcome features returning this year include Market Outside The Box ad the DSF drone light show.

@celebratedubai

December 16: Fill your boots at Cirque de Cuisine

Atlantis, The Palm’s epic Cirque de Cuisine mega brunch takes over the resort on December 16. In case you’re unfamiliar, this four-hour dine around invites guests to fill their boots at some of Atlantis’ best-loved restaurants, like Nobu, Seafire Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen and more. With free-flowing drinks, out-of-this-world entertainment and dazzling décor, this is one that requires your most stretchy pants.

Cirque de Cuisine, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Friday December 16, 7pm to 11pm, Dhs655. atlantis.com

From mid-December: Check out a stylish new beach club

From the stylish shores of St Tropez comes Verde Beach, a new beach club at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Part beach club, part restaurant, it’s the beachy sister restaurant to Four Seasons’ party hotspot, Verde. Expect to dine on crowd-pleasing Mediterranean hits that perfectly pair with a day of tan topping.

Verde Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, opening December 2022. @verdebeachdubai Dec 17 to 24: Panto season is back with Elf The Musical Based on the beloved holiday film, Elf The Musical is coming to Dubai this December. All the way from London’s West End, the musical is based on the beloved film which follows Buddy the Elf as he goes on an adventure to discover his birth father and true identity. The 80-minute long, must-see musical by Olivier Award-winning producer Paul Taylor-Mills is suitable for all ages and the perfect festive family experience. Elf The Musical, The Theatre at Mall of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai. December 17 to 24, from Dhs100. feverup.com

December 30: Get the party started early with a Martin Garrix gig

Looking to get the New Year’s Eve party started a little early this year? Then bookmark this: one of the biggest names on the international DJ circuit, Martin Garrix, is set to spin at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 30. Martin Garrix gained fame through his solo release, Animals, which was released in June 2013. He is also the genius behind other top hits such as In the Name of Love, Scared To Be Lonely, There For You and more. Known for his energetic shows as well as his epic sets, Martin Garrix has headlined in the UAE several times. He first performed at Sensation Dubai aged just 18 years old in 2014, then went on to spin on New Year’s Eve 2015, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2017 and at Dubai’s Bao Festival in 2018.

Martin Garrix, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Friday December 30, from Dhs175. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com, platinumlist.net