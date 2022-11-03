The best things come in threes…

Brunch is the Abu Dhabi ex-pat community’s unofficial favourite sport. And if you’re not already convinced that it’s a sport, allow us to explain our thinking. There’s the excited anticipation ahead of kick off, the ‘fancy joining me for another round?’ buffet relay event, the straight-to-dessert dash, the post-brunch unsynchronised dancing and if you plonk us in front of a cheese board, you might just see a world record in action.

Settled? Ok then — we’ve got a triathlon of new weekend brunching for you — the opening stretch is a leisurely jungle jog, then it’s on to the open water event, and then the home straight appears, inviting a power pedal finish.

Animals at ANNEX Rooftop

Welcome to the jungle. Or more accurately, welcome to the return of The Abu Dhabi EDITION’s wild ‘Animals’ themed rooftop brunch, which after a theatrical flora and fauna-based makeover, kind of resembles a jungle. No stranger to wild times, Annex’s Rooftop is an energetic, sophisticated sort of alfresco space, serving up an award-winning ensemble of sharing-style cuisine and expert pours from a team of craft mixologists. Those themes continue into the brunch where the musical rumblings come from resident queen of the jungle, DJ Mi$$ Rich. And just because the lion sleeps at night, doesn’t mean you have to. There’s an after-party making landfall at ANNEX Club between 5pm and 7pm with a free-flow package for Dhs150.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Sun 2pm to 5pm, soft Dhs225, house Dhs295, bubble Dhs395. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @annexabudhabi

The Greek Seafood Brunch at Mykonos

Off the back of their incredibly successful Friday night brunch, Mykonos has just launched a brand new Saturday event, and it’s doing things a little bit differently for the prime time slot. Rather appropriately for the venue’s name, The Greek Seafood Brunch invites you to feast on the fruits of the ocean. Fresh from the catch, the expert chefs of Mykonos’ kitchen team will dress, prepare and grill to perfection a wide range of fish and fruit de mer. It’s

Le Méridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft Dhs299 house. Tel: (0)50 785 2320. @mykonosabudhabi

Lock, Stock & Live at LSB

Lock, Stock & Barrell may not have invented the party brunch, but they might just have perfected it. Priced at just Dhs250 for the house package, their famous high energy, epic-bites (we’re talking here about chicken tacos, lock and loaded nachos and truffle mac n cheese croquettes), wild-entertainment crammed brunch just got a live musical upgrade. All the fun of before, with the added benefit of show-stopping, on-tour UAE-based rock and pop talent, hitting the stage primed to drop the mic and crank up the fiesta brunch vibes.

Yas Bay, Yas Island, Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs200 soft, Dhs250 house. lsbdubai.com

Images: Provided