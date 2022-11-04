Sponsored: Four-nill to the YPH, four-nill to the YPH…

The football World Cup 2022 is all about bringing nations together in harmony of common pursuit, in appreciation of difference and of course, providing a stage to show off rare examples of excellence.

Which reminds us of Yas Plaza Hotels, who shares a lot of those same goals and ambitions with this international tournament. They’re also here for a good time, they’re firm believers in a great save, they make speculative shots, offer cosy corners and they’re committed to being there for you and the squad in celebration and commiseration.

We’ve selected four premier Yas Plaza Hotels as our pick for venues offering MVP deals, inclusions and promotions. As for who will lift the cup, that’s up to you.

Belgian Café — Radisson Blu

Belgian Cafe is one of Yas Island’s longest standing, and dearly cherished sports bars — so the fact that they’re taking World Cup spectating seriously should be a surprise to nobody. The Live Zone offers indoor and alfresco seating, big screen TVs and opportunities to win via a raffle. Deals include a beer bucket and bites combo for Dhs149; draught ‘flights’ for Dhs129; a limo and lines (snacks and shooters) offer for Dhs199, and an ‘extra time’ nail biter – three hours of free-flow house beverages for Dhs249. Fingers crossed it doesn’t penalties.

Belgian Cafe at Radisson Blu Hotel, Yas Island, from match time to midnight. Tel: (02) 656 2000, @bbcyasisland

Y Bar — Yas Island Rotana

Y isn’t just a question, it can also be an answer. We’re thinking here specifically of the question — where can I experience some electric soccer supporting atmosphere during the World Cup. Y Bar have installed a stunning big outdoor screen, which on Saturdays makes the perfect backdrop for their red hot barbecue bonanza. Throughout the week, you’ll be able to get on the scoresheet with F&B packages such as Penalty Dhs199 — 180 mins of football-esque appetizers and bottled brews; Penalty Dhs229 — 180 mins of thematic appetizers, draft brews and prosecco; Penalty Dhs249 — 180 mins of thematic appetizers, draft brews, prosecco and other house beverages; Corner Kick at Dhs123 — buckets of five bottled brews; Corner Kick at Dhs149 — bucket of five craft brews; and tables of 22 or more will net a 50 per cent dicount on selected food and drink menu items. Off pitch, frequenting fans will also enjoy live entertainment including the atmosphere enriching sounds of a DJ.

Y Bar at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Island, during games to midnight. Tel: (02) 656 4000, @ybar_yasislandrotana

Stills — Crowne Plaza Yas Island

When it comes to a night out, Stills always looks like scoring. And it’s somehow managed to up its game even further for the upcoming football festivities. There’s a special Budweiser Fan Zone offering top flight refreshment combos and special sharing platters. See if you can tackle their Budweiser Fan Zone “Party Package” —Pre-Match – 149 AED unlimited House Pour with One Bar Bite (2 hours prior to the match) and then 20 per cent off food and beverage during the match. Or shoot for the zone’s Platinum Party Package which includes four hours of free-flow, and two bar bites for Dhs349 per head. The World Cup sharing platters start at Dhs59 for one person, it’s Dhs99 for two or Dhs179 for four. You can also win by prizes racking up correct result predictions.

Stills Restaurant & Bar at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, match time to midnight. Tel: (02) 656 3000, @stillsyasisland

Barouk — Crowne Plaza Yas Island

We end our tournament of tap-ins at Barouk. Hit up the breezy terrace for match companions of shisha and lush Levantine fare. The Heineken World Of Sports Party Package includes a Pre-Match option for Dhs149 which includes unlimited house pours with one bar bite (2 hours prior to the match), and then 20 per cent of f&b during the game. There’s also a Platinum Party Package option, which includes four hours of free-flow and two bar bites for Dhs349. And there’s a sundowner sharing platter with options at Dhs59 for one person, it’s Dhs99 for two or Dhs179 for four.

Barouk at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, match time to midnight. Tel: (02) 656 3000, @baroukyasisland

Images: Provided