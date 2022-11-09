Sponsored: And meet new fronds along the way…

With Dubai’s annual Fitness Challenge now well underway, you’re probably looking for some ways to spice up your exercise routine.

And there are few places in Dubai, or the world for that matter, that have quite the backdrop as Dubai’s manmade island complex – Palm Jumeirah. And in even better news, this iconic location has been given a comprehensive wellness makeover for the Dubai 30×30 with fully kitted out fitness hubs; pop-up gyms; alfresco yoga activations; world-famous exercise guru collaborations; meditation classes; healthy dining options; and ways to activate your beast mode on or by the beach.

Everything is going swimmingly

You don’t have to go quite as hard (you do you) as elite CrossFit athlete Alex Millington, who at sunrise on Saturday, November 19 will be embarking on a never-attempted-before open water swim, crossing from one side of the Palm’s crescent to the other, beyond the safety of the island’s breakwaters.

Groundbreaking escapades aside, these are some of the most exciting ways, you can get fitter, happier and healthier on Palm Jumeirah this month.

Making waves at Palm West Beach

Doga, Friday November 18

Yes, that is what it sounds like, yoga with your best boy — flexing with your furry friend — salutations with the doggo. The 4pm to 6pm session will invite dog owners to get on the mat and pull poses with their pooch in a class that will focus on relaxation and breathing. And adorable panting presumably. After the doga, there’s a canine bonding session, Woofcamp led by Dogventure HQ.

Kids’ fun run, Friday November 25

There’s no age limit when it comes to staying fit. And between 4pm and 6pm, Palm West Beach has the perfect way to get your little ones off their screens and taking part in a fun inclusive walk, with people of determination, and their families. It’s been conceived in collaboration with Team AngelWolf, a non-profit organisation focused on promoting an active lifestyle and demonstrating the importance of inclusivity.

Staying on Pointe

Padel classes

The Pointe’s dedicated Padel Park is offering free beginner classes to all for what has to be the hottest sport holding court right now. Every Friday to Sunday (at 5pm) until November 27, residents will be able to make racket free of charge — with an introduction to the finer points of this energetic game.

The Pointe Runs with RaceME Events

At 7.30am on November 23, runners of all ability levels — including newbies — are invited to pull their jogging shoes on and hit the track for a pretty, alfresco, calorie-torching exercise session.

Going for Gold(en Mile)

Family Day with Yoga La Vie and Little Champions Fitness Club

There’s a precious ton of family-friendly activities going on at the Golden Mile for the Dubai Fitness Challenge, but things step up a gear on Saturday November 26 (between 4pm and 6pm). Little Champions Fitness Club will be organising sessions in gymnastics, boxing, aerobics and more to focus their seemingly limitless energy on. Yoga La Vie is also inviting families with particularly little ones to take part in their super cute parent and toddler yoga event.

If you can’t make the 26th don’t worry, Little Champions Fitness Club is hosting free kid’s classes in sports such as water aerobics, boxing, swimming cardio, gymnastics, and pilates, throughout the 30×30’s duration.

Dog Run with Dogventure HQ

On Saturday November 26 at 7.30am, pet mums and dads can get involved with an interspecies 5km run through the Golden Mile and Al Ittihad Park. Just a note to any greyhound owners, you may wish to get some practice in now.

You can register for all the events on dubai30x30.nakheel.com

