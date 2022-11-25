99 Lounge is Dubai's brilliant new sundowner spot

Sponsored: 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant doesn’t seize to impress…

Award-winning 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant opened its doors in Dubai to cheers from foodies back in 2020. And now, the restaurant has opened up 99 Lounge – an epic outdoor dining experience at the foot of the iconic Burj Khalifa and the Fountains.

99 Lounge shines with clean minimalism standing out with light grey limestone pavements, subtle LED light features, mauve banquette booths and an amber-lit retro bar. From the eye-catching DJ booth, there will be a contemporary funky house playing late into the night, but the star, of course, will be the shimmering Burj Khalifa.

As for the food, guests will be able to sample the award-winning Japanese haute cuisine. Led by Chef Ruben Guerrero, a new menu is in place for a festive nightlife scene.

Among their premium selection of fish, there’s the finest Atlantic bluefin tuna plus uni, caviar and seafood. Regular visitors will enjoy the foie ad maguro zuke, soy-marinated akami, for gras, tare and lime zest; or the luxurious 99 chirashi, marinated rice, uni, ikura, toro tartare, caviar and nori cracker.

The menu will also now include marbled meats, wagyu, Kobes and robata BBQ additions – which are sure to be a hit with the carnivores. BBQ fans will relish the succulent 99 Yaki Tori, A9 Wagyu Skewers and Lava Lamb Rack, served on individual grills.

Vegetarians aren’t forgotten as there is shishito tempura, a crispy and delightfully bitter Japanese pepper served with a yuzu miso mayonnaise; and the vegano maki, butternut and asparagus tempura, shiitake and truffle leek sauce.

For sips, choose from well-balanced classics infused with Asian flavours and fragrances. There’s the 99 smoky sour with whiskey, yuzu, fresh ginger, egg white and honey; 99 fizz with gin, creme liqueur, lemon, lavender and soda; and more.

99 Lounge is also offering a business lunch taking place from noon to 2.15pm from Monday to Friday. The Omakase Lunch offers nine courses for just Dhs169.