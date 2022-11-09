Sponsored: Guests can enjoy the family-friendly space…

Picturesque resort Park Hyatt Dubai is already famed for its premium dining options, breathtaking skyline views and faultless hospitality. But now, the popular property has added one more string to its bow, a beautiful private lagoon called Al Porto Lagoon Beach.

The 100-meter infinity lagoon leads into a beautiful private white sand beach, allowing guests to enjoy a fun and laid-back afternoon basking in the sun. Little ones can make full use of a kid’s splash pad, while they play with a collection of beach toys.

While for the adults, Al Porto offers a selection of bites including burgers, sandwiches and pizzas, which have a focus on seasonal produce. To sweeten the deal even more, the lagoon will also have gelato plus a mix of baked goodies that the kids will love. Beverages include everything from cocktails to milkshakes, ensuring the whole family stays refreshed throughout the day.

The family friendly lagoon is currently exclusively available to hotel guests, so you’ll have to treat yourself to a staycation to make use of the new pool. However, keep your eyes peeled as Park Hyatt Dubai has plans to launch day passes in the future.

Al Porto Lagoon Beach, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily, 9am to 7.30pm. Tel: (0)4 602 1234. hyatt.com