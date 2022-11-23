Sponsored: Summersalt is the place to be this season…

Jumeirah Al Naseem is consistently recognised as one of Dubai’s finest hotels, largely thanks to its delectable culinary offering. Among those haute culinary addresses is Summersalt, flanked by the sugary sandy beach. For the new season, this upscale beach club experience jut got even better, inviting guests to discover fine Peruvian flavours, masterfully crafted cocktails and chilled beats in the sunshine at Summersalt by Kayto.

A beachside iteration of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s beloved Nikkei restaurant, Kayto, this is luxurious beachside dining done right. Here, diners can soak up the sun poolside, catch up with friends over crisp glasses of wine, or unwind with picture-perfect views of the Burj Al Arab while tasting through a fusion menu of elegant eats.

Designed in harmony with its natural surroundings, the atmosphere is refined and elegant, befitting of its five star address, but still relaxing and inviting. Set across a whitewashed decking under the dappled shade of a pergola are woven chairs, plump cushions and rustic-luxe design elements.

Pulling inspiration from the style of cooking known as Nikkei the extensive menu of Peruvian-Japanese dishes features favourites such as tuna tarte sticky rice, min Wagyu beef tacos and zesty yuzu ceviche. The perfectly plated sharing dishes are the perfect culinary offering to catch up with friends over a long leisurely lunch, intimate date night or an elevated evening of seaside dining.

To match the chilled beach vibes, Summersalt’s music is a blend of luxurious rhythms, tribal sounds and harmonic music designed to ignite the soul from the moment you step in. A treat for the ears, Summersalt’s resident DJs will transport you on a sound journey daily from 2pm and will be joined by a soon-to-be-announced rotation of international talents dictating the tempo at this stunning new beachside address.

Summersalt by Kayto, Jumeirah Al Naseem, 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com/en/dine/dubai/al-naseem-summersalt