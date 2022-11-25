Sponsored: How to make watching the beautiful game, that little bit more beautiful…

We’re not even a full week into the 2022 football World Cup and we’ve already been served so much tasty soccer drama. We’ve had historic upsets, incredible goals, controversial VAR decisions and the wholesome Japanese fan stadium-tidying trend is content we had no idea we needed. And because it’s all happening across the road in one of our GCC neighbour states, the excitement feels tangibly closer this year.

If you’d like to plug into this electric atmosphere, one of JBR’s newest luxury shoreline hotels — Address Beach Resort, has set up a dedicated fan zone tent, within short dipping distance of the Arabian Gulf. Located at the nexus point between Bluewaters, Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach.

The fully air-conditioned, thematically decorated, 250-seater venue comes fitted with multiple screens to make sure you never miss a single shot, save, sending off or reason to scream at the referee.

Entry is free, and to streamline the food and beverage service — you’re able to purchase refreshment tokens on the door. The snacking MVPs on the dining team sheet are a significant upgrade from the usual sort of generic pub grub associated with soccer spectating. Amongst the sharing-friendly fare, you’ll find aromatic vegetable spring rolls, finger-licking chicken popcorn, fresh from the catch fried calamari, and boujee burger bites in the form of grilled Boston sliders, with dishes priced from just Dhs50.

Surrounded by the lush green gardens of the Address Beach Resort’s verdant alfresco space — the celebrations (and commiserations) might be at full fever pitch levels inside the Fan Zone, but outside there’s an ocean of calm.

The Fan Zone will be open between 12.30pm and 2am throughout the tournament, up until December 18. Fans of all ages can look forward to a mix of live entertainment in between matches, and for ultimate convenience, visitors will be able to valet their cars free of charge.

Football Fan Zone Tent at Event Lawn, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 12.30pm to 2am, free. Tel: (04) 879 8866. addresshotels.com

Images: Provided