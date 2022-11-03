Sponsored: Brunch, beach access, stand-up comedy, prizes and more…

Ooh-ah Shangri-La, we said ooh-ah Shangri-La. That’s our terrace chant and we’re sticking with it. It’s all in honour of the Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi’s luxurious Football Village — a beachside soccer supporter’s paradise with table topping deals, authentic match atmosphere feels, and fan events of multinational appeal.

These are just a few reasons the Shangri-La is one of the first names on our team sheet for this World Cup, taking place November 20 to December 18.

Any given match day

The Football Village Day Pass really does allow you to make a day of it. It’s Dhs100 and includes two drinks as well as a cheeky permission slip for beach access — because whether your team are destined to win or lose, a day spent lounging by the sea is absolute ‘best life’ goals.

It’s coming home(-cooked)

Is it coming home? We mean, it’s definitely not coming Rome (sorry Italy). Maybe it’s heading to Paris, or Brasilia, Berlin or Buenos Aires. It all remains to be seen, but at least one thing we can all agree on — is that brunch is the perfect pre-game for a World Cup viewing party. And the Sunday Beach Brunch at Shangri-La Football Village, scores some absolute scorchers. It’s taking place every Sunday throughout the tournament between 1pm and 4pm, it’s set on the beach, costs just Dhs268 and includes unlimited barbecued bites and beverages.

Sing when you’re winning

The Match Break Quiz will take place every World Cup Monday between 5pm and 11pm — in the scheduled spaces between kick-offs. Showboating champs deomstrating unbelievable trivia tekkers will earn a spin on ‘the lucky wheel’ and the opportunity to win some outstanding prizes.

Comedy goals

One of the most exciting events taking place during the competition’s run is the ‘Comedy Show Cup’ — a ‘funny-off’ between 14 professional commedians, trading lols every Wednesday from 7pm, in partnership with Just Entertainment. It’s a funny old game.

Strike it lucky

Fans can also enter a lucky draw for an opportunity to win a flight ticket courtesy of Etihad Airways and a luxurious two-night staycation at Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah in Muscat, Oman.



Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, Khor Al Maqta, Nov 20 to Dec 18 daily 1pm to 1am, Dhs100 (includes two drinks and beach access). Tel: (02) 509 8555, restaurantreservations.slad@shangri-la.com, shangrilaexperiences.com

