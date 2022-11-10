fbpx
Bongo's Bingo is returning to Zero Gravity for a festive special

Nightlife
Alice Holtham
Written by:
Alice Holtham
7 hours ago

There’s two dates to come before the end of the year…

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai has somewhat of a loyal following in the city, with tickets to each event guaranteed to sell-out at speed. So, if you haven’t already snapped up yours – be quick – as there’s only two dates left until the end of 2022.

If you’re sticking in the city this December, take note of the festive special taking place on Friday December 16. Alongside all of the usual bingo games, mid-session raves and novelty prizes, you can expect confetti cannons filled with snow and all the Christmas tunes guaranteed to get you in the mood for the festive season.

Before that,

Bongo’s Bingo Dubai, Zero Gravity, Friday November 19 and Friday December 16, Dhs150. @bongosbingodubai, platinumlist.net

Nightlife
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT