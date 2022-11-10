Sponsored: See some of the world’s most iconic racing cars…

Don’t put away those checkered flags once the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ends as The Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival follows right after.

Now in its second edition, the Dubai GP Revival will take place from Friday, November 25 to 27.

The event is a celebration of a golden age of motorsport, where museum pieces come to life and the roar of high-octane engines rips across the city. The new edition also includes two new racing classes.

Expect to see 100 iconic racing cars taking to the tracks and the opportunity to see contemporary and celebrated drivers in person. Want to get even closer to the action? Get a grid walk ticket and you will be able to get up close to the racers in the pit garages.

Off-track entertainment

For some time away from the lanes, head to The Paddock where more off-track entertainment awaits.

There are live music performances, a music festival, food courts featuring global cuisine and more.

At the Apex Garden, you can take a seat and watch the live-streaming cinema or if the kids want to burn off some energy, they can head to the play area.

Don’t forget to pick your best outfit to fit the 70s period theme, book your tickets and get ready to celebrate the golden age of motorsports.

Ticket details

There are seven price categories to pick from and it varies depending on what day you attend and if you choose to include a grid walk.

General Entrance on Friday: Dhs75

General Entrance on Saturday: Dhs150

General Entrance on Saturday plus grid walk: Dhs250

General Entrance on Sunday: Dhs150

General Entrance on Sunday plus grid walk: Dhs250

General Entrance for three days: Dhs250

General Entrance plus a grid walk for three days: Dhs450

Purchase your tickets here.

Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival, Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, Dubai, Nov 25 to 27, prices from Dhs75, Tel: (0)4 367 8700. gulf-historic.com

Images: Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival