Calling all Chanel fanatics…

If you’re a lover of fashion, art and luxury then this exhibition is for you. On Wednesday, November 16, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray became home to the 7 Art Galleries most recent exhibition, ‘Largerfeld, the Chanel Shows’ by Simon Procter. The exhibition will be held till Sunday, December 18, with a specially curated afternoon tea you can dive into after.

Simon Procter, Karl Lagerfeld’s photographer, is providing a glimpse into the iconic fashion designer’s backstage work. The exhibition features exclusive images capturing the backstage ambience of one of the most iconic and well-known fashion houses.

Large-scale photographs are displayed throughout the beautiful lobby, bringing Largerfield’s perfectly curated shows to life. Some of the images combine multiple photographs, resulting in a one-of-a-kind depiction of the designer’s life, work, and legacy.

Procter displays glimpses of Largerfeld’s time in New York as well as his famous Fall-Winter 2017/18 runway show that featured the Chanel Rocket. Many famous faces can be recognised in the pieces, including Kaia Gerber, Lily-Rose Depp and Cara Delvigne.

Simon Procter’s exhibition was first exhibited in September 2019 during Paris Fashion Week, to tribute to the symbolic designer who had passed earlier that year. “Largerfeld, the Chanel Shows’ will be on display in the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s lobby for a whole month.

Once you’re finished perusing over the life and work of Lagerfeld, you will be able to indulge in a luxurious limited edition afternoon tea, which has been curated to commemorate this iconic art event. There’s three packages available, Dhs199 gets you afternoon tea for two with tea and coffee, Dhs229 gets you afternoon tea for two with alcohol-free gin and tonics, and Dhs299 gets you the afternoon tea stand with a glass of English sparkling Nyetimber.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, The Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Wed nov 16 to Sun Dec 18. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirah.com