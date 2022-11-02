More steps forward for the UAE…

Children born outside of marriage or a relationship can now legally register their birth and acquire a birth certificate regardless of whether the father is known or not.

The new law (No.10 of 2022) issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, came into effect on October 15.

As reported by Khaleej Times, mothers can now register for a birth certificate alone with a court order request for the issuance of a birth certificate (unknown father) from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. The form is available on the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court website to all non-muslims.

The two-page application includes the mother’s basic details, nationality, child’s place of birth, name of hospital, reason why they are applying, and signature to declare they are the biological mother. Along with the form the mother has to submit two required documents: a copy of her ID (EID or passport) and birth notification (issued by the hospital at the time of birth).

The guide states it will take no more than 48 hours to receive the court order once the completed form and documents have been submitted to any typing centre or via email to civilfamilycourt@adjd.gov.ae.

This news comes ten months after huge amendments came into effect in January 2022, which decriminalised relationships, living with your partner outside of marriage, and having a baby outside of wedlock.

Despite being just over 50 years old, the UAE has come a long way and is ranked among the top 10 countries in the world for expatriates, according to 2022 survey by Cigna.

The country’s forward-thinking and thoughtful leadership regularly checks and updates its laws to make it easier for residents to live, work, and enjoy life. Some more changes in the last year include an update to the working week, decriminalising bounced cheques, and more.

Images: Unsplash