Want to try out a new spa-like experience in Dubai? Get together with a friend (or brave it alone) and head to Dubanya at Dukes The Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel and try Dubanya.

Dubanya by Blended is an innovative take on a traditional Russian bathhouse – a unique ritual that has existed for centuries.

Think of it like a steam sauna where the temperature is maintained between 65 degrees and 85 degrees celsius with humidity levels kept between 40 to 60 per cent. What this does is, create a soft and stress-free environment for the body to restore strength, health, energy and vitality.

It offers an array of benefits including detoxification, improved circulation, relief from stress and body rejuvenation.

For the ultimate experience, every detail of the banya ritual has been thoroughly thought through from the professionals to the design of the space which compromises of natural wood and stone.

Inside you will find two main areas: a public banya and a private banya. Each will feature a steam room and a relaxation room.

The public banya can seat up to six guests, so bring your friends along for a recharge and unwind session. For ladies, each session will costs Dhs499 while the gents pay Dhs700.

The private banya comes with two services. One is with banshik (steam master) and the second with two banshiks which will fit up to two guests. The experience combines steam therapy with oak and birch venik treatment performed by professionals. It also includes a dip in the hot and cold plunge pools. Private sessions start from Dhs1,750.

Post your treatment, you can unwind in the relaxation room on a hay bed and get some rest. You will be served signature herbal teas, organic honey, dried fruit and nuts.

Sound like something you want to try out? Book your session on 058 567 6718.

The Dukes Hotel, Blended Wellness, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open daily, weekdays 12pm to 9pm and 9am to 9pm on weekends, Tel: (0)58 567 6718. dubanya.com @dubanyabyblended

