Sponsored: Catch the matches at these incredible venues…

This football season, Dubai Creek Resort is bringing you all the action from Qatar, with two wonderful venues that are offering Fan Zone experiences to have you rushing for a front row seat.

Lakeview Fan Zone

A newly launched Fan Zone with the perfect screen to catch all the life action from the beautiful game. The venue is offering a variety of seating options that are spread across the expansive terrace with picnic style tables, bar seating and even relaxing bean bags. Equipped with huge screens all around the venue, Lakeview is the perfect spot to cheer your team on. During each match, there’s a variety of special dining offers to keep everybody energized throughout.

Open daily from 6.30am to 1.30am, no minimum spend. Tel: (0)4 295 6000, hyattrestaurants.com

QD’s Bar and Grill Fan Zone

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With unparalleled views of the Dubai Creek and city skyline, this Dubai Creek icon is going all out with the ultimate football experience, filled with incredible deals until the final whistle. Ensuring a festival-like atmosphere, there is a roster of live entertainment such as a resident DJ and even fooosball tables to fully immerse yourself in the football fever.

Packages for individuals start at Dhs200, which is fully redeemable on food and beverage, while table reservation packages start at Dhs400 for two people. All table bookings are inclusive of a sharing snack platter and a bucket of beers.

Mon to Thu from 5pm to 2am and Fri to Sun from 5pm to 3am. Minimum spend of Dhs200 for individuals, table reservations start from Dhs400. Tel: (0)4 295 6000 hyattrestaurants.com

Images: Supplied