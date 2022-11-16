Sponsored: Backdropped by picture-perfect Burj Al Arab views…

Having opened in 2021, French Riviera Beach has since enchanted guests with a contemporary design, stunning views and a gorgeous setting. Perched on the beachfront at Jumeirah Al Qasr, it’s a dreamy spot for soaking up the sun during the day and enjoying a fantastic dinner in the cooler evenings.

Divine Dining

Escape the city and be transported with stunning decor that is reminiscent of France. Wooden gazebos draped with rustic ropes make for an effortlessly chic ambience. Let the chef Kim Joinié-Maurin accompanied by his sous chef Celia Stoecklin deliver thoughtfully curated and mouth watering dishes that burst with freshness and flavour.

The menu consists of a delectable selection of appetizers such as the poulpe De Medierranée, a bed of thinly sliced octopus served with a zingy black olive tapenade and smooth mashed potato. There is also the signature oignon façon tatin, caramelized onions served with an interesting Parmesan cheese ice cream.

For the main event, guests are welcomes to indulge in a selection of delectable dishes such as the black truffle rigatoni or le poulet jaune, in a wine emulsion. After enjoying a feast fit for a king, enjoy one of the tantalising seaside cocktails such as the Riviera Sour which is a concoction of pisco, black rice, lime, rhubarb and aquafaba. Or the French Riviera signature, a cucumber martini made with gin, cucumber, lime and delightful elderflower.

Alongside a mouthwatering lunch and dinner menu, French Riviera Beach invites you to dine on its delights with an elegant breakfast menu. Available daily from 8am to 11am, it features delectable classics such as chia au lait, Camille croissant with bresaola and of course eggs royale.

French Riviera Beach, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Al Qasr, open daily for breakfast from 8am to 11am, lunch and dinner from 1pm to 10pm (adults only). Tel: (800) 323232, jumeirah.com