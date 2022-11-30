Sponsored: British eats, lively tunes and free flowing drinks for less than Dhs250…

Relaxed gastropub Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen is already a What’s On Nightlife Award-winner thanks to its brilliant Friday evening brunch. And now it’s adding a second brunch – this time a Saturday afternoon soiree.

On the picturesque waterfront at Souk Madinat Jumeirah, give a Great British welcome to the Proper British Brunch. This new Saturday afternoon session that promises hearty dishes, free-flowing drinks and top tunes performed live – all for just Dhs245 per person. Sounds like an ideal way to spend a Saturday to us.

Taking place every Saturday from December 3, there’s tables inside the leafy gastropub, or for the best views book a table on the alfresco terrace and enjoy the relaxing ambience backdropped by picture-perfect Burj Al Arab views. Kicking off from 12.30pm, there’s a three-and-a-half hour package of unlimited house drinks, including spirits, wine and draught beers. But going beyond the traditional brunch beverages, you’ll also be able to order rounds of cocktail jugs, with beloved Pimms, a fruity Sangria and Mezzanine favourites Bramble and Naughty Earl Grey all paired with a three-course menu of nostalgic British hits.

Kick things off with a classic Scotch egg, homemade sausage roll, or the crowd-pleasing prawn cocktail, before selecting your main from Mezzanine’s array of signature dishes. Enjoy a treat day fish and chips, sausage and mash or chicken and mushroom pie, or go green with the vegan cottage pie. To finish, an impossible-to-choose dessert selection includes apple crumble and chocolate torte.

Keeping the vibes going all afternoon long, a trio of acoustic performers will wow crowds on rotation. Robbi McFaulds, Mike Ross and Chad Sycamore will serenade guests with some of the biggest British hits from across the decades, sure to have you singing along by the time dessert is served.

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs245. Tel: (058) 599 4659, mezzaninedubai.com, @mezzaninedubai