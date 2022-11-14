All the best bits of the original, with a stunning glow-up…

Couqley is a firm favourite on Dubai’s dining scene for its cosy atmosphere, brilliant roster of daily deals and top quality French cuisine. But alongside the original in JLT, from tomorrow, Tuesday November 15, you’ll be able to enjoy all this and more at Couqley French Brasserie, the brand’s gorgeous new Downtown venue.

Located inside the Pullman Hotel Downtown, Couqley has brought its signature charm and delectable menu to its new outpost, while getting a visual glow-up befitting of its upscale new location. There’s still a nod to the Parisian charm of the JLT original, but interpreted in a modern brasserie style, with a triple height ceiling, verdant trees and plants, bright artworks and a jewel-hued aesthetic. Ruby, sapphire and topaz shades lead a warm colour palette that’s found in cosy booths and intimate dining tables for two, as well as a private dining area with seating for up to eight.

Alongside the indoor seating, there’s a pretty terrace – a first for Couqley – inspired by a chic French garden that’s backdropped by the canal. At its beating heart you’ll find the marble topped island bar, crowned by a large golden rooster flying high above it – a physical metaphor for the brand’s evolution that symbolises good luck and prosperity. Here, guests can perch up for a pre- or post-dinner drink, sipping on signature Espresso Martini’s or catch up over a bottle from the well-priced wine list.

Continuing its commitment to curating a setting of casual vibrancy, Couqley French Brasserie will serve up a rotation of sounds of upbeat jazz, lounge and French music. In addition to the best-selling menu at the JLT location, Couqley French Brasserie will add some exciting new additions to its menu in Pullman Hotel Downtown.

Fans of Couqley’s brilliant dinner deals will also be delighted to hear that these are making their way down the road to Downtown, with a business lunch, steak frites Monday and ladies’ night all part of the offering.

Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Hotel Downtown Dubai, 12pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 514 9339, couqley.ae