*whispers* Sip on your cocktails incognito at this secret new bar…

Another day, another cool bar opening in Dubai. Those in-the-know can hunt down hidden speakeasy bar, Nonsense, opening Saturday, November 19. The only challenge? Finding it…

From the moment you enter Nonsense’s interiors mystify the mind with 3D mural projections, artistic lighting that changes according to the vibe, and baristas wearing psychedelic masks.

Open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11pm to 3am, the cocktail bar is infused with the atmosphere of the 1920s with plush purple velvet chairs, cosmic neon colours, soft lighting, and eccentric design.

Drawing from the classic speakeasy-era cocktails, the cocktail menu goes beyond mixology, tasting classic but looking futuristic. Beverage manager, Agassi Serobyan dreamed up an explosive menu – we recommend Love In Harlem (a bold and bittersweet drink that marries the 1919’s Negroni with the Boulevardier) and Coquette (a mix of fruity, sweet, and funky flavour notes with a riff on the prohibition-era Mary Pickford).

Night-owls can gather around the (literally) spinning DJ who sets the tone for the entertainment of the evening with a journey through time, from afro-house beats to electronic dance music. With floppy discs as drinks coasters, it’s evident that the musical program plays a big part of the overall nonsensical experience.

Shhh…there’s a secret code…

To become a part of the movement, ring the doorbell on their website to play the game. The rules will change every week to match the upcoming party theme. Here, you will find the special code to enter the bar.

Make sense? Hopefully not…

Nonsense, Unit D08, first floor, The Wharf, Bluewaters, Dubai. Open from November 19. Fridays and Saturdays, 11pm to 3am. nonsensedxb.com / @nonsensedxb