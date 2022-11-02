Sponsored: Take advantage of discounts, competitions, loyalty prizes and unique special offers while cheering your team on…

As football fever sweeps the UAE, you’re likely to be looking for the best spots to watch all of the action. But what if there was a way to cheer on your team while snagging a discount or earning points to redeem at a later stage? Say hello to Taste My UAE, the new app by Radisson Hotels, which is set to be your best friend over the football tournament.

At participating restaurants across Radisson Hotels’ UAE portfolio, there’s up to 35 per cent off dining at an array of restaurants, with no less than 10 match zones planned across the emirates. Whether you’re based in Dubai Media City, Downtown, or you’re basing yourself by the airport to head to Qatar, the app allows you to dine, celebrate and cheer on your favourites at a convenient location.

In Business Bay, see all the action on a super-sized 144-inch screen at Bai, where an outdoor terrace is backdropped by Burj Khalifa views and a special world cup menu keeps football fans well-fed. Media City’s popular ICON bar is an ideal spot to cheer on your team, with pub grub, an array of TV screens and drinks deals from Dhs35. Those living in Silicon Oasis can look forward to football fever taking over Oui Bar + Terrace at Radisson RED, with indoor and outdoor sports zones, game time light shows, drinks deals and live entertainment.

Alongside tasty food discounts, Taste My UAE app users will also benefit from extended happy hours at all of the venues, so you can stay and enjoy the vibes long after the final whistle.

Then there’s prizes to be won and unique special offers happening all tournament long, and incentives for those that spend the entire tournament with Radisson Hotels and Taste My UAE app. Watch 8 matches and you’ll qualify for double points, watch 15 matches and you’ll snag a free brunch to redeem at selected venues, while those that watch all the matches at Radisson Hotels will be in with a chance to win a getaway to Santorini, staying at the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort and even flights thrown in.

Download the app for free and find out more at tastemyuae.com