Sponsored: Start your engines for an epic double brunch…

F1 fever is taking over the capital, and next weekend Yas Island is the only place to be. Alongside all the on-track action, there’s plenty happening off track, including an unmissable double poolside brunch at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island’s Capila Pool Bar & Grill on Saturday November 19 and Sunday November 20.

What to expect

Foodies and F1 fans alike are invited to delight and feast on a curated selection of speciality Latin bites, grill and desserts from 12pm to 4pm. Guests can vibe to live music while enjoying plates of anticuchos, mini steaks and prawn skewers, which can be picked up straight from the grill.

Guests are also encouraged to take advantage of Latin classics such as ceviche, tiradito, tacos and nachos. After washing it all down with a free flowing drinks in the form of frozen cocktails, delight in the fantastic dessert platter that makes you forget all about heading to the gym on Monday morning.

The hotel’s team will also be joining in on all of the fun and F1 festivities by dressing up in race-themed uniforms throughout the F1 weekend.

Entertainment

Once you’ve enjoyed all the Capila’s brunch has to offer – box. box. box and head to the Pit Stop, where fun games await. Hop into the F1 race simulator and go like Lewis Hamilton as you virtually race around the track. At the end of the weekend, the racer with the fastest lap over two days will win two economy tickets with Etihad Airways. So be sure to have your racing shoes at the ready.

Capila Pool Bar and Grill, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Nov 19 and 20 from midday to 4pm. Dhs455 for soft and house drinks, Dhs 565 for signature drinks, half price for kids aged 6-12, kids under 6 go free. Tel: (0)2 208 6900, hilton.com