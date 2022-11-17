Sponsored: This quirky spot will put you in the football spirit…

Want to enjoy the World Cup football matches on Palm Jumeirah with sea views? Make plans at VZ Fan Zone at Fairmont the Palm.

During the World Cup, the pub is inviting football fans to enjoy the matches on a giant screen at its sea view garden which is being converted into a football fan zone. It will be open daily from November 20 to December 18 from 1pm to 1am.

There will also be live entertainment, shisha, and some great food and drink deals available.

Do note, a minimum, spend of Dhs200 per person applies on food and beverages, and any table with more than six guests requires pre-payment.

If you want to be away from the crowd, you can opt to watch the match at VZ Pub which has snapped up the title for the smallest pub in Palm Jumeirah. It’s a great spot to sink into a beanbag and enjoy a couple of drinks while you watch the games.

What’s On the menu?

You’re spoilt for choice as there’s a special football menu over at VZ Pub over the World Cup season.

Indulge in starters such as breaded calamari, nacho, French fries and crispy chicken wings. For a meal that will really have you cheering pick from the Palm cheeseburger, pulled chicken burger, lamb kofta kebab, vegetable and cheese panini and much more.

Fancy Italian? There’s a choice between a margarita pizza, BBQ chicken, pepperoni, prawn or vegetarian. Heading over with a group? Pick from seafood, chicken and antipasti sharing platters.

For drinks to keep you hydrated, there are beers, wine by the glass, cocktails, soft drinks and much more.

Heading on over? Plan ahead and make your reservations on 04 457 3457 or email palm.dining@fairmont.com.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 1pm to 1am from Nov 20 to Dec 18, Tel: (0)4 457 3388. fairmont.com

Images: Fairmont The Palm