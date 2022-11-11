Sponsored: Two hotspots in one…

Ladies, if you are looking out for a spot to enjoy a Thursday night out with the girl gang, make plans at Grand Millennium Hotel, Business Bay. Not only will you enjoy a lavish dinner, but you will be able to dance the night away, too.

Your first stop is Dubai hot-spot Asia Asia where a decadent dining journey awaits with meals from the Far East and the Middle East.

The award-winning picturesque venue which serves up pan-Asian cuisine has had an upgrade which includes semi-private lounges, a DJ booth and bar, a dining area, a live kitchen and a sushi bar. The most Instagrammable element and a highlight of the venue are the gorgeous blooming cherry blossom trees⁣.

Head on over for Go Geisha ladies’ nights, where you will get an experience curated by Chef Rob Rathbone and three drinks which you can enjoy in the pretty setting.

Start off with either maki, shrimp tempura or a chicken satay before indulging in mains. Pick from a yellow Thai curry, a soy-marinated salmon, sweet and sour chicken or beef Singapore noodles. End your dining experience on a sweet note with a caramel cheesecake or yuzu tart.

The three-course pan-Asian meal will cost you Dhs225 per person. For drinks, you will be able to pick from a selection of spirits, grape, cocktails or a Tiger beer.

Once you’re all fueled up, it’s time to party at the ever-popular Lock, Stock & Barrel. The fun, yet casual bar is a great spot for the ladies to let loose to their favourite DJs and live music and dance the night away. The best news? Ladies will get free drinks from 8pm until 11pm.

Grand Millennium Business Bay, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 873 3333. millenniumhotels.com

Images: Grand Millennium Business Bay