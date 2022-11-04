Sponsored: Not long until kick-off…

Football fans, FIFA World Cup is just around the corner which means you need to start getting your plans in place with mates to catch some adrenaline-pumping football matches.

From November 20 until December 18, head on over to catch the games at Lo+Cale at Crowne Plaza in Dubai Marina. It’s an entrance fee of just Dhs99 and you can pick to watch the matches on the big screens either indoors or out on the terrace. You will be able to redeem the amount on food and drinks at the venue.

Expect an electric environment packed with fellow football fans. The matches will be screened on big screens located both indoors and out on the terrace and when you pair it with the surround sound system, you’ll almost feel like you’re present at the stadium.

As for the menu, it’s football-inspired and has a great selection of food and drinks plus an extensive selection of hubbly bubbly.

Inspired by the world coming together on the pitch, there are a number of international and global eats. There’s a tasty ‘cheesy meating’ option with gourmet cheeses, cured meats, nuts, fruits, crackers and preserves, and sushi fans will love the ‘striker maki platter’ featuring sushi rolls.

If you want a half-break snack, there are chicken wings, slow-cooked lamb ribs, crispy calamari, tempura vegetables and lime mayo.

Keeping up with the theme, there’s a ‘defender dog’ section of the menu which offers a lobster, a tender beef brisket, and a chicken hot dog – all served up with fries.

For grill fans, the ‘penalty kick grills’, which is a choice of lamb kofta, boerewors, beef and chicken kebabs. It is served with the manager’s selection of cracking Match of the Day sides.

Now for the drinks to keep you well hydrated for the cheers, opt for the beer bucket for Dhs149. If you want spirits, order a bottle and devour a complimentary cheesy meating or striker maki platter.

And let’s not forget those stunning Marina views which will provide the perfect backdrop to your game-watching experience.

For bookings, please call +971 (0)54 997 8599 or email locale.cpdubaimarina@ihg.com

Lo+Cale, Crowne Plaza, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Nov 20 to Dec 18, Tel: (0)54 997 8599. @localedxb localedxb.com

Images: Lo+Cale