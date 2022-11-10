Sponsored: There are three special dining experiences…

Torno Subito at W Dubai – The Palm is one of just 11 Michelin Star restaurants in Dubai and if you’ve been meaning to dine here, now’s your chance.

Read on to check out three delicious ways to indulge at the popular Italian restaurant this November.

Una Sera con Massimo

From Tuesday, November 22 to 24, world-renowned chef, Massimo Bottura is returning to Dubai to host Una Sera con Massimo (translates to An Evening with Massimo). Your dinner experience begins at 7pm and includes an authentic Italian feast expertly created by Massimo himself.

For Dh690 per person, you can indulge in a selection of the chef’s most famous dishes. There’s the volevo essere un bao – a warm steamed bao with Carne salad; un po’ di Piemonte – a hand-crafted cow cheese fondue ravioli with fresh uncinato black truffle and more.

For mains, there is an M9+ wagyu beef tenderloin with fresh herbed puree, foie gras foam and black truffle and a mystery dish which will be only revealed by the chef on the night.

For a sweet treat, there’s ricotta e limone – a light and fragrant ricotta and lemon mousse with merengue and lemon ice cream.

La Riviera

Torno Subito has a brand new Saturday lunch called La Riviera which will bring the taste of the Italian Riviera to Palm Jumeirah. You will feast on a number of Italian dishes and refreshing beverages with live music by Khalil.

The brunch takes place every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm. It’s Dhs325 for soft drinks, Dhs425 for house drinks and Dhs525 for premium drinks.

Buona Domenica

For a Sunday lunch escape at Torno Subito, head on over for its laidback retro afternoon deal where a sharing-style lunch awaits with beach views. You will enjoy free-flowing beverages, delicious food and live entertainment.

The lunch takes place every Sunday from 1pm to 4pm and costs Dhs249 for the soft drinks and Dhs349 for house drinks.

Make your reservations on 04 245 5800 or email tornosubito@whotels.com

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 245 5588, tornosubitodubai.com

Images: Torno Subito