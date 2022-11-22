Sponsored: The place to see and be seen…

If you want to be seen enjoying the match at one of Dubai’s most popular venues, make plans with loved ones to visit Huqqabaz. There are two venues in Dubai and both are buzzing making the venues a must-visit during the World Cup.

Huqqabaz Dubai

Huqqabaz Dubai in Jumeirah 2 will show all the live football matches on screens in the restaurant’s indoor and outdoor terrace.

For a larger-than-life experience, there are two huge screens in the restaurant. One is inside a VIP area, a private space that seats only 50 so make sure you get your reservations to nab a spot. Else you can enjoy the match while soaking in the cooler temperatures out on the terrace.

To keep your energy levels up, the fast-casual, all-day dining concept will offer several lip-smacking beverages and food dishes such as nachos, pizzas, sliders, nuts, fruit mixes and much.

There are even signature premium shisha flavours (available to guests over the age of 18) plus live entertainment, DJs, drums and harp performances.

The restaurant is family-friendly so bring the little ones along and take a seat in the non-smoking space of the restaurant. At the play area, they will be looked after by an attendant so you can focus on the games.

If you want to arrive early or celebrate your team’s win after the match, stay on as the venue is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Huqqabaz Dubai, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, Tel: (800) 47229. @huqqabazdubai

HuQQabaz Garden

Located in Mall of the Emirates, Huqqabaz Garden has screens dotted throughout the venue so you can enjoy the footie action.

The outdoor space has three giant screens where you can enjoy the cooler temperatures while seated underneath a canopy of bougainvillea.

The menu has a number of sharing starters, wraps sliders and special drinks. There’s even shisha available for those over the age of 18 and live entertainment, music from a DJ, saxophone and harp performances.

Need a break from the game? Go snap up a photo with the steel handmade butterfly sculpture. Bring the little ones alone as there is a family-friendly space (non-smoking) with a garden area downstairs.

The venue is open from 10am to 4am on weekends and 9am to 4am on weekends.

Huqqabaz Garden, Mall Of Emirates, Al Barsha, Dubai, Tel: (800) 47229. @huqqabazgarden

Images: Supplied