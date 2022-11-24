K9 Friends has been in operation since 1989 and has rehomed over 7,000 dogs…

If you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your family, it’s always best to adhere to the ‘adopt don’t shop’ mantra.

The UAE’s hard-working shelters and rescue centres are filled with countless dogs and puppies that need homes – either permanent or temporary – particularly now that summer is kicking in.

One notable organisation is K9 Friends, which was established back in 1989. There are so many dogs just waiting for their forever home, so you’ll definitely find a furry friend that suits your lifestyle. The volunteers and organisers at K9 Friends can answer your questions and share their thoughts about a particular pup’s personality. After all, they know them best…

If you’re not able to commit long-term, opening up your home for a month or two to foster a dog can be a great way to give them some respite from kennel life. You may just fall a little bit in love, and decide to adopt for life.

This weekend on Saturday, November 26, K9 Friends is hosting an adoption open house and information session. The two hour session runs from 9am to 11am. Call the team to confirm your attendance on 04 887 8739.

Meet the dogs and puppies waiting for a forever home at K9…

Jane

Born: 06.08.2020

Jane is a sweet calm girl, who loves to be near people and gives you her tummy for rubs. She is starting to learn to play and gives the cutest tail wags and twerks when she is happy.

Spooky

Born: 24.08.2022

Spooky was found on a construction site with her five siblings. She is a playful active girl, with lots of character. Spooky loves everyone she meets and can’t wait to start playing with them and she’s even more excited to have a family take her home so she can go out on some adventures.

Lurch

Born: 24.08.2022

Found with Spooky, she is the calmest of the litter… for now. Lurch is a little shy in new situations but when she gets to know her surroundings, she is full of love for everyone. Akash

Boo

Born: 24.08.2022

Boo is an inquisitive one and likes to explore. Very affectionate and likes to cuddle – just imagine going off to bed with this little one next to you.

Blair

Born: 24.08.2022

She is a very energetic girl (the K9 Team seem to think is looking for a career in gymnastics or agility). When she slams on the brakes while running, she brings herself to a unique tumbling stop. She is a playful girl who will bring joy and fun to any family.

Skills

Born: 29.07.2022

Skills is one happy puppy who loves to play with toys. He may not have the skills to pay the bills but he will definitely melt your heart.

Hayley

Born: 29.07.2022

Hayley likes to cuddle and take her naps on humans. Snuggly Hayley can be a little shy at first but quickly warms up and would make the perfect addition to a family.

Quinn

Born: 29.07.2022

Found with his three brothers and sisters, Quinn is the leader of the litter and insists on the first pick of the toys. He’s not body though and has lots of fun playing with his siblings. He loves people and is looking forward to a family taking him home forever.

Peyton

Born: 29.07.2022

Peyton is a very cuddly and affectionate girl and likes human company. She likes to play with toys and take them around the room on a little adventure.

Brooke

Born: 29.07.2022

Brooke is very affectionate and loves to cuddle people and her siblings. She is ready for her forever family to adopt her.

Adam

Born: 24.08.2022

Adam is a happy pup who likes to have fun and loves to play with people and toys. He is confident and ready for family life. He will make a great addition to any home.

Dustin

Born: 15.02.2022

Dustin was found with Randy and a kind member of the public brought them to K9 Friends. Dustin gives the best smiles, we all love to see these. He is a playful boy who likes his treats. Dustin is cautious when he meets new people, but very quickly warms up and gives kisses and cute twerks.

Ocean

Born: 15.02.2021

Ocean was found with her 7 pups in an unsafe area. She raised and cared for her pups – who are now available for adoption. But mummy Ocean also needs to find a home. She is a happy waggy tail girl and loves attention. Lead training is work in progress. She is looking for a kind and patient family to call her forever home.

Taco

Born: 03.12.2021

Taco was surrendered as her owners could no longer take care of her. She is nervous and shy in new situations but once she settles she is very playful and affectionate to those she trusts. Taco is scared by sudden movements and requires a calm, patient home without young children to build her confidence in a home.

Kenzo

Born: 25.02.2018

Kenzo was rescued by a kind lady who was feeding him on the street and she noticed that the other dogs weren’t nice to him (Aww!!). He arrived at K9 Friends with some fight wounds but now they have healed. Kenzo is an affectionate gentle boy and enjoys relaxing in his kennel and being around the volunteers. He is understandably shy and nervous around other dogs but he is gaining confidence and has made some bestie dog friends in the kennels.

Milly

Born: 23.09.2020

Sweet Milly was surrendered to us by a family, she had been with them for 2 years, they had rescued her from the streets at 8 weeks old. They stress she is not a fan of cats! But she is a good girl, toilet trained and can be left home alone. She loves to play with her rope toys and will do commands for treats. At the kennels, she is playful with the dogs and has made some friends. Milly is a calmer dog and will need a patient home to settle her in and gain her confidence on the leash.

Nancy

Born: 06.06.2020

Nancy arrived with Jane, they were found on a building site. Understandably she arrived a little confused and wary of humans. However, the loving team at K9 Friends has helped her grow in confidence and she is learning to trust again. Nancy is very good with the other dogs and loves to play with them. She is unsure on the leash, but with a patient family, we are sure sweet Nancy will overcome this and enjoy walking.

Maggie

Born: 06.06.2020

Maggie was surrendered with Tessy as their owner travelled a lot. She is very affectionate and playful. She’s an energetic girl and will need an active family to take care of her needs. She will require training but is a smart girl. With rules and a routine, she will learn quickly.

Tessy

Born: 24.06.2021

Tessy was surrendered with Maggie as their owner travelled a lot. He is a friendly boy but likes his independence. Tessy is looking for a family who have experience with the breed or are prepared to research what he needs. He will be suited to an active family who can give him the exercise and stimulation this breed requires.

Cove

Born: 01.07.2022

Cove arrived with mummy Ocean and 6 siblings after being rescued from an unsafe area. She is a sociable affectionate pup and loves to be with people. As any puppy does, Cove will require training, she is looking forward to finding a forever family who will take care of her.

Shell

Born: 01.07.2022

One of six siblings, Shell is the smallest of the litter but does sweet cute poses to get noticed. Shell is patiently waiting for a family to take her home forever.

Finn

Born: 01.07.2022

He is a friendly calm pup and a little shy in new situations but once he gets to know you he wants to be involved. Finn is looking for a forever family who can guide him in the big wide world.

Reef

Born: 01.07.2022

Affectionate Reef has the cutest smile when being fussed. He is a happy boy, always wagging his tail and is looking forward to sharing his love and puppy kisses with a forever family.

Orca

Born: 01.07.2022

Orca is a calm pup who likes to cuddle and be around people and he is looking for a forever family to share his affection with.

Blondie

Born: 01.02.2021

Blondie was surrendered by her family due to a change in personal circumstances. She is a playful and loving girl who enjoys belly rubs. Blondie very much likes being around other dogs and playing with toys. Her previous family say she is house-trained and knows basic commands. Blondie is looking for an active family who can continue her training and give her lots of walks and playtime.

Hattie

Born: 01.02.2021

attie was found nursing her 8 puppies in Sharjah and a kind lady rescued them and brought them to K9 Friends. Hattie was a gentle and nurturing mum to her puppies (the Harry Potter Pups). She is still getting used to being around new people and can be a little anxious at first but once she is familiar she very much enjoys love and attention. Therefore she is looking for a quiet and patient home to build her confidence and enjoy some cuddles.

Duke

Born: 13.01.2021

Duke was surrendered by a family who were no longer able to care for him. He is a shy boy and can be a little unsure when meeting new people but with patience he warms up and becomes very inquisitive. Duke is looking for a patient home where he can build his confidence to allow his personality to shine.

Apple

Born: 30.04.2020

Apple is a sweet shy girl who will benefit from an experienced patient foster family to help her gain confidence in the big wide world.

Grainger

Born: 26.04.2022

Grainger is a very smart, playful and audacious puppy, who is very keen to explore and discover new things. Grainger enjoys listening to humans and can be quite chatty in return. Grainger is looking for a family who will show her the big wide world.

Cedric

Born: 26.04.2022

Cedric is one cute lil’ pup, very affectionate and loves to give kisses. Chatty Cedric is smart in some ways but not in others… he’s taking the longest of the litter to learn how to walk on the lead. He is an inquisitive boy who is waiting for a forever family to come meet him.

Newt

Born: 26.04.2022

Newt is playful, energetic, clever and is doing well at learning commands. Newt is hoping she finds her forever home soon.

Belatrix

Born: 26.04.2022

Belatrix is smart and a fast learner. Sweet Belatrix is a playful and kind girl. We are hoping she will be adopted soon.

Lakota

Born: 15.02.2020

Lakota was found on the street by a kind lady, but she couldn’t keep her, so put her in boarding until we were able to take her. At the kennels she is very sweet and happy to meet people. She is a calm, quiet girl and waiting patiently for her forever family.

Spartacus

Born: 15.02.2020

Spartacus was originally surrendered to K9 friends in 2020 as his owners lived in an apartment and they felt he needed more space. He was adopted a few months later. He has been surrendered for a second time due to a change in his owners living arrangements. Spartacus is high energy and playful, he can be protective over his toys and bed. He is good with other dogs and has been to boarding and daycares. He is available to experienced owners without young children.

Logan

Born: 15.02.2020

Logan was rescued from the streets of Al Quoz, he was very confused and scared when he arrived at the shelter. He is great with the other dogs and they give him confidence. He is wary of people, but our fantastic volunteers have been working with him and he is slowly getting used to hanging around with people. He is not yet comfortable being on a lead. At this stage he is looking for a patient experienced home without children who can foster him to teach him about home life.

Bono

Born: 25.03.2021

Bono was surrendered to K9 Friends as his owners were not allowed to keep a dog in their accommodation. He was very nervous when he arrived at the shelter as he hasn’t been around other dogs before. Bono made us all laugh when he went for his vet check and was the happiest dog we have ever seen at a vets! His previous owners say he is housetrained and playful.

Sheila

Born: 25.07.2020

Sheila was found living in an industrial area and was brought to the shelter by a kind rescuer. She is a very sweet girl and just wants affection from people. Sheila is very calm and gentle and will be a loveable loyal companion to her forever person.

Adora



Born: 15.08.2020

Adora was rescued from a building site with her puppy Cupid. She was a fantastic mum to her pup, now it’s her time to be loved and cared for. Adora is calm, friendly and very affectionate to people. She loves people so much that when she can’t see us she comes looking us and has shown incredible climbing skills to find us, her new owners needs to be mindful of this to keep her safe.

Juna

Born: 17.09.2011

Juna, sad confused Juna. She had lived with a family all her life, they left Dubai and didn’t take her with them and now at 10 years old she has been surrendered to K9 Friends. Dear Juna has been on foster with one of our kind volunteers as the kennels were too much for her, she is people, child and cat friendly, house trained and a pleasure to have around. We haven’t seen her true personality yet as she is still missing her family. We hope someone will give her the forever she truly deserves.

Butterscotch

Born: 01.03.2021

Butterscotch is a bouncy puppy who has arrived from a home. She is very shy meeting new people but in a short time will show you how playful and clever she is. She is very treat orientated and will learn new tricks and work for her rewards. Butterscotch is very nervous of new sounds, experiences and can be protective. At this stage she needs an adult only home and a villa not apartment. She is the most affectionate, short tail wagging girl who will need some guidance and training to build her confidence.

Cupid

Born: 07.12.2021

Cupid and his mum were found by the road side and brought to K9 Friends by a kind member of the public. Cupid can be unsure in new situations, though he is full of affection and hopes to steal a families heart soon. He would do best in a calm home with older children and without other dogs.

Sergio

Born: 24.12.2020

Sergio was adopted shortly after he arrived at K9 with his mummy Marina but was sadly retired. His previous owners say he is good with children and housetrained. Sergio takes a little time to trust new people, but once he does he is fun and playful. He is inquisitive and likes to explore on walks.

Gayle

Born: 21.01.2020

Gayle was surrendered as her owners travelled a lot. She is housetrained and completed a puppy school course when she was younger. She is very friendly with dogs and people and is energetic, so she will need an active home.

Bruce

Born: 20.12.2020

Bruce was found roaming by the beach where a dog walker took him to the vets. Sadly, nobody came forward for him and he was surrendered to K9. Bruce is full of love for anyone he meets and is good with the other dogs. He enjoys playing and is full of energy.

Tango

Born: 25.10.2021

Tango is a real character, he’s cuddly, chatty and cheeky. He is very playful and is hoping to find a family who he can have lots of fun with.

Hilton

Born: 18.07.2019

Hilton is a clever, athletic and playful boy. In new environments, he is very anxious, but once he is comfortable he will show you his happy fun side. He is looking for calm patient owners, without young children or cats, who can gain his trust and build his confidence.

Daphne

Born: 10.04.2021

Daphne was surrendered as her owners didn’t have time for her. She is a friendly, sweet girl with medium energy. Daphne is hoping a forever family will adopt her soon.

Hamilton

Born: 24.12.2020

Hamilton is an energetic, bouncy boy who can be naughty at times. When he goes into a home, he tries to be the boss. At this stage, he is not suitable to be around young children. He does like to play with other dogs and is affectionate and cuddly with people he knows.

Vettel

Born: 24.12.2020

Vettel is an energetic dog who loves to run and play. When he goes into a home he gets easily overwhelmed and shows nerves. We have been working on this and his confidence is growing all the time. Vettel loves to play with other dogs and loves his tennis ball.

Phantom

Born: 01.01.2021

Handsome Phantom is one of the volunteer’s favourite pup. He came to K9 Friends at a young age and while he is happy, he is a little unsure with new people. He needs a patient family to build his confidence and needs to be slowly exposed to everything new. When he gets to know you, he wants lots of affection and does the cutest zoomies. Aww!

Arthur

Born: 20.10.2020

Arthur is a friendly and energetic boy. His first love is people and getting attention from everyone. Arthur’s second love is toys; he loves to play but can get a little possessive. He needs a lot of stimulation to keep him busy. Arthur has learnt some basic commands but still needs some training.

Feta

Born: 23.03.2021

Feta is a little shy at first but when she gains her confidence, she is playful and loving. Feta has made lots of progress on the lead thanks to our dog walkers – she just needs a little encouragement. Feta is food orientated and has learnt commands like ‘sit’ and ‘down’.

Labneh

Born: 23.03.2021

Labneh is a very energetic and playful pup and he loves to play fetch. He walks well on the lead and is very sociable and affectionate. He is looking for an active family who can train him and settle him into home life.

Edam

Born: 23.03.2021

Edam is shy with people but loves to be with other dogs and is very kind and gentle with them. He will make a great addition to a home that already has a dog. He makes a quirky scream when he is scared of something new, this has led him to be known as the kennel drama queen, but the good news is the screams are getting few and far between as he builds his confidence.

Brie

Born: 23.03.2021

Brie is an energetic, goofy girl who is looking for an active family to share adventures with. Brie is good on the lead and likes walks. She is a smart independent girl who has already learnt some commands.

Neha

Born: 19.03.2021

Sweet Neha is playful and affectionate. She is looking for a family who can guide her and continue to build her confidence.

Stilton

Born: 23.03.2021

Stilton is a little shy at first, but when he gets to know you he shows his cuddly and goofy side. Stilton loves his food and will learn commands for tasty rewards. He will make a great addition to a family.

Lomi



Born: 25.06,2020

Lomi has come from a family home. He was sadly surrendered as dogs weren’t allowed in their community. He is a very energetic, bouncy boy who is looking for an active couple to adopt him. However, due to his bouncy nature he is not suitable for children. Lomi is happy, friendly and loves his treats… but needs to learn some table manners, crumbs go flying.

Khan

Born: 22.01.2020

Khan arrived to K9 with his mate, Rufus. They were cared for by some kind people in a warehouse before being surrendered to K9 Friends to find forever homes. Khan is not good with other dogs at all and is looking to be the only pet in the house. He is very friendly, affectionate and playful with people. Khan loves going for walks and is a favourite with our dog walkers.

Bloomer

Born: 22.05.2020

Bloomer arrived from the streets with her litter of pups. She is slowly gaining confidence day by day. Bloomer is low energy and loves treats. She doesn’t play yet and needs more work on the leash. She is looking for a foster or adoption family who can guide her into home life.

Farthing

Born: 25.09.2020

Farthing is very good with people and other dogs. He is very active and likes to sing. With this in mind he is looking to live in a villa with a garden, and with energetic owners who can give him the exercise he needs. At this stage he is better suited to older children as he doesn’t realise his size and may knock little ones over.

Sterling

Born: 19.12.2019

Sterling is a lovely young girl, timid at first but when she gets to know you she is very friendly and loves affection. She is scared of the unpredictability of younger children and is best suited to adults and older children.

Corfu

Born: 16.08.2020

Corfu is a handsome young boy with super long legs and a very lean body. He is house-trained and knows commands, but he is still a puppy and has so much more to learn. His long legs make him clumsy and at times he is very energetic. Corfu is looking for experienced owners without young children as he can be protective, who can guide him through the do’s and dont’s of home life.

Tintin

Born: 02.04.2020

Tintin is a young energetic bundle of joy who loves to play and will fetch toys for you over and over, however, his over-enthusiastic nature and lack of experience suggest he is not suitable for a home with young children. He is looking for experienced owners (preferably with a garden) who can give him patient guidance and routine, grow his confidence and teach him to relax and enjoy walks. Consistent training and exercise will help him to get rid of some energy and become a ‘best-buddy’ on the couch when the movie starts.

Marina

Born: 20.01.2019

Marina was very scared of the lead when she arrived, though still a little nervous, she has really improved and been out on dog walks with the public. She needs to build her confidence in a calm home – food treats will help.

Tagada

Born: 26.10.2019

Tagada is a young friendly girl who already knows the basics of home-life. She enjoys the company of older children, but she is wary of young children and some men. Tagada is looking for a patient family who won’t overwhelm her and can build her confidence with life outside the shelter.

Virginia

Born: 03.12.2019

Virginia was born and raised at an equestrian centre and arrived at K9 Friends with eight siblings. She is housetrained, sleeps through the night, is good with older children and plays with dogs off leash. Virginia has been in a home but she still has some manners to learn. She is a playful, energetic girl who loves people. Virginia needs leash training around other dogs and a lot of activities to stop her getting bored and chewing the furniture.

Bolt

Born: 01.07.2020

Bolt was a little unsure of his surroundings when he arrived at the shelter but now he trusts everyone and is happy to see us. He gets excited when he sees the lead and wants to walk. He is almost housetrained. Bolt is very energetic and playful, he puppy nips when he gets excited so would be better suited to older children.

Bryan

Born: 10.11.2018

Bryan was confused when he first arrived at the shelter, but he relaxed and learned to trust us. He is a happy bundle of energy and likes to play and give kisses. Bryan is looking for a family with older children who can play with him and take him for long walks.

Sylvester

Born: 29.11.2018

Sylvester is a large, energetic, friendly boy. He sits for treats and loves to play with a ball. He will need some training as he can puppy nip when he gets excited. He is looking for an active home without small children as he is a bit clumsy and may knock them over.

Hunter

Born: 01.10.2016

Hunter is looking for a calm, quiet and patient home as he is shy and needs time to learn to trust people. He is gentle on the lead and likes to go for walks.

Mary

Born: 29.04.2016

Mary is a confident, playful and active girl. She is smart, obedient (when it suits her) and slightly impatient. She loves to go in the car and on walks where there are lots of things to sniff. It’s all about Mary at the kennels, she is very jealous of other dogs. We do not know how Mary behaves in a home environment, so she is looking for experienced owners who know the breed and are willing to give her a lot of positive stimulation. With plenty of exercise and attention, she will be calm and a great companion.

Ice

Born: 12.09.2018

Ice is a high energy, friendly boy. He requires some training as he can nip playfully. He is looking for an experienced owner and is not suitable for a family with young children.

Luke

Born: 06.01.2016

This lovely boy cleverly attached himself to another family and got brought to K9 from the municipality with them. Clever chap. He can be wary of some men, but he loves ladies and if you are in his trusted circle expect lots of hugs from Luke. Luke is looking for patient and experienced owners, without cats, to guide him and help him grow in confidence. He loves to go on walks and will make a lovely companion once he settles in a home.

Twain

Born: 03.12.2019

Twain was born and raised at an equestrian centre and arrived at K9 Friends with eight siblings. He is a well socialised, energetic pup and good with other dogs.

Amy

Born: 02.05.2019

Amy was rescued from an industrial site with mum and ten other puppies. She is a very active dog who needs a lot of exercise. Amy is wary of strangers and would be best suited to an experienced home without children.

Marmite

Born: 20.11.2017

Marmite has lived in a home with a family, she is housetrained and sleeps well through the night. Marmite loves to play ball, she is a sociable girl who loves to get attention from her family.

Hercules

Born: 19.12.2017

Hercules is very calm natured and affectionate. Don’t be put off by his size, he really is a gentle giant. Hercules is good with the other dogs and would be happy to share a home if a family already has another dog. He will make a wonderful addition to any family.

Cranberry

Born: 04.10.2018

Cranberry is a confident boy in the shelter but gets worried when he leaves his safe place. He is nervous of strangers and is looking for experienced owners without children who will be patient while he learns to trust his new environment and will teach him all about living in a home. He will make a great friend once he gains his confidence.

Rachel

Born: 06.11.2018

Rachel is fun, happy, active and full of life. She has lived in a home before and knows the basics, though she has more to learn. Bearing in mind her energy levels require an active and experienced owners. She will need rules and routine to guide her in the big wide world – as well as lots of exercises.

Phasma

Born: 06.10.2017

Phasma is a loving girl who needs time to build her confidence. She loves to cuddle and chill out on the sofa. Phasma enjoys car rides and isn’t frightened to ride the elevator. She gets scared of loud noises and sudden movements and can be overwhelmed at the beginning. At this stage, Phasma is not happy when left alone. She is not destructive but does forget her house-training routine. She is looking for a calm home without children.

Esme

Born: 28.07.2017

This poor little pup born in a yard and kept in a cage. Timid and in need of lots of handling this little girl is food orientated so is willing to work hard for treats which will make her easy to train. Very lovely puppy who would appeal to the big dog lovers out there. Very sociable with other dogs, loves to snuggle with people.

Sadie

Born: 03.10.2015

Sadie is a one of kind character. She is looking for a human who doesn’t get fooled by her fluffy cuteness and will help her learn some rules about the do’s and don’ts in life outside the shelter. Sadie does not like to share food, toys or her humans (and can be very clear about this). She is looking for a home without children or dogs, with a patient but strict owner to help her learn and shine.

Wanda

Born: 08.04.17

Wanda is a sweet and affectionate girl at first but will get possessive over her one favorite person in no time. She needs experienced people who give her rules and routine without mothering her. Wanda is not willing to share anything, so cannot be with other dogs or children at this stage. Wanda is very smart and with the right training should be a fast learner.

Hanky

Born: 14.02.2017

Hanky is a lovely quiet boy who needs to build confidence outside the shelter. The outside is a scary place with all the unknown noises and smells. He needs a calm home with experienced people who know how to guide him and give him the reassurance that all will be ok. He is a bit wary of some men, but fine with others. With time and patience, he will adjust. Hanky will make a lovely companion when he’s given the chance to shine.

Nigit

Born: 14.02.2017

Looking for the human out there with the patience to sit it out for days and weeks so little Nigit can prove he can do it. He is a shy little boy who will be very scared at first, too nervous to eat, play with toys or relax in a bed… but it is just a matter of time. We know he will shine one day! He will be a lovely, relaxed companion after he comes out of his shell.

Roxy

Born: 02.02.2017

This beautiful girl who shows her best cuddly and playful side first, but she gets bossy when she is comfortable in a home. Roxy needs experienced people who can set rules and a routine for her to follow. She cannot be around young children yet, Roxy needs some behavior lessons and training first, but with the right family, Roxy will flourish.

Yarra

Born: 27.10.2016

Sweet and confident girl in the kennels, who loves playtime, water and belly rubs. She is a little anxious of the world outside the kennel including children. She must be the only pet in the house, she does not do well with other dogs. An experienced owner is needed to help encourage and teach her.

Humbug

Born: 14.10.2013

Humbug is one of sixteen dogs rescued from a terrible situation in Al Ain. Humbug is a nervous older lady who needs time to build up some confidence. She is picky about which other dogs she likes, understandably not very fond of the bouncy youngsters. Keeping her age in mind she needs a calm home with gentle patient people, but not young children as they can overwhelm her.

Ally

Born: 17.03.2016

Ally is an affectionate and cuddly girl who is happiest in the company of women. She is confident but can become overprotective and bossy in a home environment. She is looking for an experienced female companion who can give reassurance and firm training, to help her become the perfect companion herself.

Griffin

Born: 07.04.2016

Griffin is a big softy at heart. He likes to find things to sniff, travels well in the car, loves to play with a ball and enjoys a dip in the water. He is best suited to a home without other dogs and due to his size, a family with older/stronger children will be a better match. He is also the shelter’s little superstar and has given blood several times to help other dogs.

Polo