Dinner and a show like never befo’…

Layla Kardan is both the creative mind behind, and headline performer of, Dubai’s premier Cabaret club, Papillon. The venue blends the worlds of refined dining, and spectacular musical ensembles and it lit the touch papers of an entertainment phenomenon in the city. Papillon has often been imitated but never replicated.

Moulin Boujee

The thing about show business is that, in addition to there reportedly being no business quite like it, the show must always go on. And Layla, together with restauranteur partner Hamdan Al Khafaji, now have their spotlight firmly fixed on a new stage… Abu Dhabi. Located on the appropriately theatrical Riviera waterfront of Yas Marina, Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain is poised to revolutionise the capital’s soireesphere.

Penelope’s is scheduled to swing open its doors for the first time over the F1 weekend (commencing November 17), and will deliver a dizzy mix of live jazz performances, grand Gallic gastronomy and Bar Américain-style craft cocktails. The entertainment programme was co-conceived by Eddie Ghazal, the experiential architect responsible for the wonder and whimsy of Dubai’s Canary Club and Tikis rooftop and lounge.

It’s nice to be Nice

The guiding aesthetic of Penelope’s Brasserie & Jazz Bar Américain, is an art-deco ode to the cinematic golden age of the Cote D’Azur. Spiritual home of the 1950s and 60s jet set, and the destination of choice for style icons such as Audrey Hepburn, Serge Gainsbourg, Brigitte Bardot, Mick Jagger and Grace Kelly. Penelope’s invites you to relive this glitz and glamour alongside an authentic homage to the nomad jazz circuits of St. Tropez, Cannes, Monaco and Nice.

We cannot wait to see what Layla and Hamdan have come up with for this space, we’ve been promised ‘unique’ — a paradigmatic shift in Abu Dhabi performance art. And we believe it. We’re expecting seductive allure, grandstand vocal performances, an immersive atmosphere, a wild cast of costumes and some stunning Mediterranean food.

Penelope’s will open from November 17, with seating from 6pm daily (lunch timings to be confirmed shortly). If you’d like to be one of the very first to experience it, you can now reserve tables on Tel: (02) 635 1116, WhatsApp (050) 204 2475 or email Reservations@penelopes.ae

Images: Provided