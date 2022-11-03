Sponsored: Epic fan zone fun this way…

Lock, Stock & Barrel is an epic sporting home, so it makes sense that this is set to be one of the biggest and best places to be during the World Cup. Promising to be loud, wild and loads of fun, across the huge sporting tournament, fans can expect live music, incredible deals, and overall fantastic vibes at Lock, Stock & Barrel.

Huge projectors, screens everywhere, and outrageous partying, coupled with the hype and festivities of the month-long football frenzy makes for a guaranteed brilliant time. This year Lock, Stock and Barrel’s four UAE venues: in Barsha Heights, JBR and Business Bay in Dubai, and in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay, are going all out with their World Cup plans.

By now you should know the dates, incase you don’t its November 20 to December 18 and throughout the entire period, LSB is offering free entry for every, yes every, game. With that good news, heres some even better news, they are also not setting a minimum spend. Table bookings are available for groups of six and above. too.

As if that wasn’t enough, LSB will also have incredible deals and promotions on food and drink, plus happy hour during certain games, which will snag you up to 50 per cent off on selected drinks. The football fan zone madness carries on until 3am – so bring your best dancing shoes.

During group stages of the World Cup, they will change their opening hours at all four venues accordingly, with regular timings returning after Round 16. This means you can head over to LSB from midday and stay all day, everyday.

If you’re in the Business Bay area, their newest branch is guaranteed to be your local for the football, with a dedicated outdoor fan zone on the terrace boasting amazing Dubai Canal views. At the centre, a five-metre screen ensures fans don’t miss a minute of the action.

Come one, come all and enjoy all the footie you can possibly manage.

Lock, Stock and Barrel, branches in Barsha Heights, Business Bay, JBR and Yas Bay Abu Dhabi, open daily from midday to 3am until round 16 of the World Cup. lsbdubai.com, @lockstockuae