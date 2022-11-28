It looks like a palace amongst the dunes…

The Marriott International hotel group has just announced that it has checked-in on a deal with RDK Tourism Investment LLC to open four new hotels in the UAE across the next three years. Three of which will be in Abu Dhabi.

A quartet of staycaying stunners, the first of which should be open by the end of next year, but what can we expect in terms of properties?

Liwa Hotel, Autograph Collection, Abu Dhabi

Found within the fertile hem of Liwa’s majestic oasis, this hotel exudes secluded luxury. Autograph Collection Hotels are of course classy like that, with structural nods to the future as well as the region’s past. When it opens in 2023 (fingers crossed), this desert gem will include 66 rooms and suites (with some huge three-bedroom villas on the way too), there’ll also be three dining venues, a spa, fitness centre, swimming pool and a kids club.

The Marriott Mirfa Resort, Abu Dhabi

A beachfront property in the Al Dhafra region of the emirate, and the first Marriott Hotels and Resorts branded property in Abu Dhabi. The 114-room property is expected to be ready by 2025 and feature three restaurants, an M Club Lounge, a pool, spa, fitness center, tennis courts and a kids club.

Marriott Executive Apartments Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi

Landing in 2024, this property sits on one of the most commercially active islands of the Abu Dhabi archipelago — this, what is marketed as the perfect solution for long stays, hotel will come with 147 one and two bedroom apartments, a fitness centre, pool and kids club. The same brand will also be opening in Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha.

Images: Instagram/Marriott