The UAE’s weekly live draw, Mahzooz which has so far made 30 multi-millionaires, is celebrating its second anniversary by launching a new weekly draw, on Fridays, to give lucky participants additional chances to win a life-changing sum of money.

To be in with two chances of winning Dhs10 million twice every week, all you need to do is purchase a bottle of water for Dhs35 on mahzooz.ae.

This gives you a chance to choose two sets of your favourite numbers to enter the new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws.

Thanks to the new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw (every Friday at 8pm), participants can now enter multiple weekly draws for the price of one, meaning you have two chances to win the top prize of Dhs10 million with only one purchase of a water bottle.

Super Saturday Draws (every Saturday at 9pm), aired live on Mahzooz channels feature the Grand Draw offering a top prize of Dhs10 million, a second prize of Dhs1 million and a third prize of Dhs350. This also includes the Raffle Draw, which offers three prizes totalling Dhs300,000, so three winners are guaranteed to win Dhs100,000 each every week.

Your chances of winning are great on Fridays, as while the Super Saturday Grand Draw requires participants to pick five out of 49 numbers, the new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires a choice of only six numbers to be chosen out of 39.

“We anticipate the new Fantastic Friday Draw to appeal to a significant portion of the rapidly expanding Mahzooz audience as it offers our customers an additional avenue to win another Dhs10 million without having to buy an extra water bottle” according to Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operators of Mahzooz.

