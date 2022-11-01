The desert is calling your name…

Alfresco season is upon us and this means we can expect plenty of pop-ups to take place around the city. This, of course, includes the vast beautiful desert. One Degree Cafe is the latest pop-up to launch this year and you can find it at Musherief in Ajman.

What to expect? The winter pop-up desert, which opened just last week shared a video on its social media account with highlights from its last winter season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1 Degree Cafe ☕️ (@onedegree.ae)

At the pop-up, you’ll find seating scattered across the space where you can indulge in food options such as sliders, fries, hot dogs, pastries, and for drinks, a variety of coffee options – either hot or cold brews. Friendly advice: Dress warm or carry a thick jacket as it can get chilly at night.

Your desert dining experience will be paired with stunning sand dune views and entertainment that the whole family will enjoy. There a kid’s shows, Egyptian folklore, a fire show, a live band with a singer and a traditional Tanoora dance.

You might also like There's a new desert cafe pop-up to check out

The space is also dotted with plenty of Instagrammable moments including angel wings, ghaf trees with lights, and more photo-worthy moments.

So, how do I get there?

One Degree Winter Cafe is located 45 minutes away from Downtown Dubai. You can drive there by following the E66 to E77 and joining E44; or just take E44 all the way. You can find the Google Maps pin here.

For more information, you can reach out to the team on 050 101 0956 or via their social media @onedegree.ae

There’s more to come…

During the last winter season, a number of cool cafes and restaurants popped up across the UAE desert. Last week, newcomer My Space Cafe launched its desert pop-up in Nazwa – a village in Sharjah. And we can expect plenty more to open in the coming week.

One Degree Cafe, Musherief, Ajman, @onedegree.ae

Images: One Degree Cafe