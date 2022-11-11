Our favourite country in the world…

We love a good scroll through Instagram, and sometimes the photos of the UAE are just so wow-worthy, we just have to share them with you. This is our week’s selection spanning golden sunsets, man-made islands and lakes, and stunning architecture.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

Sunset at the Creek Harbour…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tahir (@mtzaraphotography)

Discover hidden gems in Dubai’s Old City…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keti (@ketixoxo)

What a beaut…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rami Dibo (@pixtarami)

This is your cue to explore Bluewaters Island…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonjour Dubaï (@dubai_bonjour)

The Museum of the Future never fails to amaze…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amal Prashand (@dsoul7378)

The Dubai skyline…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabeesh Chandrapuri (@remmu_photography_)

Stroll with your pooch down West Beach…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goiaba (@goiabafbulldog)

When nature gets creative

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica M (@lifecolorsandhighrise)

Stunning capture of Burj Al Arab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Ahmed (@mohdrizls)

Abu Dhabi at blue hour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK – Japanese Photographer 🇯🇵 (@kk_0305)

What a capital skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonja Frankfurt Am Main (@sonjawaschke_photography)

Fossil Rock Sharjah…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billal.explore (@billal.explore)

Images: Instagram