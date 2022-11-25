Every day we fall in love with this country all over again…

We love a good scroll through Instagram, and sometimes the photos of the UAE are just so wow-worthy, we just have to share them with you. This is our week’s selection with beautiful mosques, gorgeous sunsets and golden deserts.

Have a cool image of the UAE you want us to share on whatson.ae? Follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your photos with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

One of our favourite mosques in the UAE…

Mornings in the Marina…

Sunsets over Bluewaters Island…

We can’t wait for this hotel to open…

Sunset’s over the Creek…

The gorgeous Al Maryah Island…

The iconic Dubai Frame…

Beautiful moments in the desert…

The Red Arrows…

Early evenings in Downtown Dubai…

Images: Instagram