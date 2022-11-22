Sponsored: With burger specials and group deals…

JA The Resort just keeps getting better. It’s latest addition is a brand new, all-American restaurant and bar called Smokin’ Gun, suitably found on the top floor of JA Shooting Club.

Whether you’re looking to fuel up after a session on the range, fill your boots over a laidback lunch, or staycationing at the mega-resort and heading out for a quick pit-stop, it’s the perfect spot to reward your tastebuds with a treat day meal. On the menu, you’ll find an eye-popping selection of over-the-top burgers, succulent oak-smoked meat, top-notch shakes all here to satisfy your cravings. The larger-than-life presentation also ensures you’ll be filling your feed with food-envy inducing snaps.

Highlights include a selection of nine craft burgers such as The Cowboy, a double beef patty with aged cheese, onion rings and BBQ sauce served on a sweet brioche bun and The Blue, featuring creamy blue cheese, a succulent beef patty, bacon, pickled red onion, balsamic mayo, and a crispy ciabatta bun. Through the week, diners can enjoy a weekday special where Dhs99 gets you a signature burger and milkshake combo from 1pm to 6pm.

Meat lovers can treat themselves to the tasty array of smokehouse delights, with melt-in-the-mouth beef brisket, short ribs and tender chicken wings all paired with fries, sides and salads.

With both indoor and outdoor seating, this casual restaurant is the ideal hangout spot for enjoying the brilliant weather too.

For a group afternoon filled with fun, groups can enjoy the JA Shooting Club and fuel up on lunch at Smokin’ Gun for just Dhs280 per person throughout the week. Unleash your competitive side with a choice between indoor pistol or outdoor clay shooting, followed by a signature burger and milkshake.

Smokin’ Gun, JA Shooting Club, Jebel Ali, daily 1pm to 10pm, jaresortshotels.com/